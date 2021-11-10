Costa Rica moves to require Covid shots for children.

Since the rise in cases in September, when Costa Rican authorities reported 17,667 cases a week, the number of weekly cases has dropped steadily to 3,411 last week, according to government figures. Authorities reported 291 new hospitalizations last week, down 21 percent from the previous week.

This is not the first time Costa Rica has felt the need to vaccinate large numbers of residents. In February, healthcare workers were ordered to take the pills. Two months ago, Costa Rica made them mandatory for all public sector workers. It also empowers private companies to require their employees to be vaccinated.

From January 8, the country will require proof of vaccination to enter places such as hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, museums and gyms, according to the office of President Carlos Alvarado Quesada. Currently, those establishments can operate at full capacity either when customers do not need to be vaccinated or at full capacity.

According to the government’s official tourism website, Costa Rica, whose economy is dependent on tourism, has opened its borders to visitors regardless of vaccination status. Non-vaccinated tourists must purchase insurance which includes medical expenses and accommodation expenses in case of coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Health says Covid vaccines are being added to the list of other shots already mandatory for children in Costa Rica, including vaccines against chickenpox, polio and human papillomavirus.