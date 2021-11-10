Costa Rica moves to require Covid shots for children.
Costa Rican officials said Friday they became the first country to implement an order requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for people under the age of 18 to “protect the best interests of children.”
Costa Rica, which has authorized covid shots for children 12 and older since October 25, will purchase the vaccine for children under 12 next year, the health ministry said in a statement Friday. The statement did not mention a minimum age for vaccination and the ministry did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
According to a data set by the University of Oxford, 55 percent of Costa Rica’s population has been fully vaccinated, more than the global average of 40 percent. Its vaccination rate is even higher than that of its neighbors in Latin America, where vaccine access is uneven. As of Tuesday, about 73 percent of Costa Ricans between the ages of 12 and 19 had been fully vaccinated, a government statement said, after vaccination efforts began on October 25.
Since the rise in cases in September, when Costa Rican authorities reported 17,667 cases a week, the number of weekly cases has dropped steadily to 3,411 last week, according to government figures. Authorities reported 291 new hospitalizations last week, down 21 percent from the previous week.
This is not the first time Costa Rica has felt the need to vaccinate large numbers of residents. In February, healthcare workers were ordered to take the pills. Two months ago, Costa Rica made them mandatory for all public sector workers. It also empowers private companies to require their employees to be vaccinated.
From January 8, the country will require proof of vaccination to enter places such as hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, museums and gyms, according to the office of President Carlos Alvarado Quesada. Currently, those establishments can operate at full capacity either when customers do not need to be vaccinated or at full capacity.
According to the government’s official tourism website, Costa Rica, whose economy is dependent on tourism, has opened its borders to visitors regardless of vaccination status. Non-vaccinated tourists must purchase insurance which includes medical expenses and accommodation expenses in case of coronavirus infection.
The Ministry of Health says Covid vaccines are being added to the list of other shots already mandatory for children in Costa Rica, including vaccines against chickenpox, polio and human papillomavirus.
The country has received about nine million doses of the covid vaccine, according to the Costa Rican National Emergency Commission. About 998,000 of that came from donations from the United States, Canada, Spain, Austria and the Dominican Republic, the commission said. An additional 259,000 are from Covax, the United Nations-backed global vaccine-sharing program, it said.
Parents or legal guardians, as well as the public education system and children’s advocacy organizations, are responsible for ensuring that children are vaccinated, health officials said. But children over the age of 15 can get a Covid-19 shot without an adult, he added.
