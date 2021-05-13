Costly cremation, religious beliefs, scarcity of wood-India News , GadgetClock



“Two to 4 our bodies may be seen floating previous the River Ganga’s ‘Chausa Ghat’ each 10 to fifteen days,” stated Buxar-based social employee Manoj Kumar, “In actual fact, some rural communities imagine that if folks don’t marry, they won’t be cremated and that their our bodies will float alongside the Ganga. However the quantity of our bodies at Chausa Ghat is increased than regular. I imagine that the majority of the our bodies at Ghazipur are at the least 5 to 6 days outdated.”

The River Ganga flows by way of the coastal space of ​​Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, the aforementioned ‘Chausa Ghat’ and different rural areas of Buxar. So no matter flows by way of Varanasi reaches the banks of the Ganga in Ghazipur. And downstream, no matter flows from the ghats of the Ganga in Ghazipur reaches Chausa Ghat.

On the situation of anonymity, an area stated that individuals cremated our bodies at two locations in Chausa block: On the crematorium in Chausa city and at Chausa Ghat. However the villagers of surrounding rural areas in a 35-kilometre radius choose to hold their lifeless to the Ganga. There are two predominant causes for this: Religious religion and poverty. As with the remainder of the nation throughout these instances, the toll has additionally elevated within the Chausa block of Buxar.

“On regular days, two or three our bodies used to reach at Chausa’s crematorium day by day. However the quantity has ballooned to virtually 60 throughout this present interval; now that the quantity of lifeless within the city has elevated, the quantity within the rural areas is sure to extend too. And so many extra our bodies are arriving at Chausa Ghat,” he added. Citing an absence of COVID-awareness, he stated that individuals not often get a checkup when they’re unwell and so, succumb to a shortness of breath after 15 days or so. “Yesterday, villagers introduced a physique from Rajpur block (15 kilometres away) to Chausa Ghat. They needed to push it into the Ganga, however the sub-divisional Justice of the Peace (SDM) was current on the scene. He stopped the villagers and paid for the cremation and ensured it was carried out in entrance of him.”

He added, “At current, the extent of water within the Ganga is low, and so our bodies are positioned on the banks of the rivers. Typically, wild animals desecrate the our bodies. Yesterday, the district administrator eliminated round 71 our bodies from the neighborhood of Chausa Ghat. DNA samples had been taken and the our bodies had been buried.”

Corroborating this account, KK Upadhyay, SDM for Buxar, stated, “Look, these 71 our bodies weren’t discovered collectively at one place. These our bodies had been discovered far aside on the banks of the Ganga. These our bodies are additionally 5 to 6 days outdated. These our bodies have come from villages like Gahmar in Ghazipur, the place it’s a custom to hold the our bodies into the Ganga. The our bodies had been so decomposed that after sampling their DNA, we buried them on the ghat itself. Yesterday, some villagers introduced a physique for funeral, which we cremated.”

The previous head of the Gahmar village stated that 25 our bodies that had been carried by the Ganga from Varanasi to Ganga Ghat within the village, and had been discovered on the banks. “Yesterday, authorities officers of our space additionally got here and strictly instructed our villagers to not push our bodies into the river. After experiencing a fever, cough and chilly, folks in our village succumbed to respiration issues,” he stated, including, “The quantity of such deaths is round 12 per day.”

Of this, practically a 3rd movement into the Ganga and have drifted alongside in direction of Buxar. The prohibitively costly value of finishing up a cremation drives locals to push their lifeless into the river. The previous village head added, “It’s not simply our village. That is seen in virtually all of the villages located alongside the banks of the Ganges. Folks of villages like Birpur, Zamania, Bara and many others push their lifeless into the river.”

Birpur’s JP Rai stated, “Some of the corpses in Chausa belong to locals, however in addition they simply float away from our space. Simply yesterday, we pushed the physique of one of our family into the Ganga. For the previous 15 days this has been a standard prevalence in Birpur village. The scarcity of wooden is one of the explanations we push our bodies into the Ganga. Since it is the summer season and the pace of the Ganga is not very excessive, our bodies movement in direction of the shore as a substitute of washing down river.”