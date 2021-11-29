Could Roads Recharge Electric Cars? The Technology May Be Close.



Other challenges could shorten the future electric road. “In this context, inroad charging while driving may not be a comprehensive solution for all electric vehicles, but it can play a significant role for some applications,” said Jeremy J. Said Mitchell, professor and director of engineering and public policy. Of the automotive electrification group at Carnegie Mellon University.

“For passenger cars, most drivers will leave home with a full tank of electricity in most days, and the EV range is growing so large that most drivers will not need public charging except for the rare long-distance travel days,” he said.

But there is a big problem that can be solved with these types of roads. “For long-distance trucking, the purpose of inroad charging is to solve the real problem of truck electrification,” said Shri. Mitchell said. Electric trailer trucks require large battery packs that reduce payload; Inroad charging can help, although that would require a large investment in infrastructure for long-distance travel.

Inroad charging requires “today we must bear the brunt of road damage and weather abuse. There may be specific applications where inroad charging infrastructure can be targeted at selected locations, such as bus stops or fleets with fixed routes and known stops,” he said.

The Purdue team is aware of these challenges, but is optimistic. “The technical hurdles we want to overcome are not insurmountable,” he said. Aliprantis said. “It simply came to our notice then.

However, there are regulatory hurdles, he said. “For example, if you don’t have a utility in Indiana, you can’t resell electricity. Therefore, if you are a roadway operator, you cannot charge for the electricity used by the vehicles. Also, there are obstacles to using interstate routes right now to establish this infrastructure. At least in this country, some rules need to be changed before this can happen. “

Furthermore, capacity needs to be increased to ensure that the demand generated by electric grids can be met. “Especially if we want to apply this technology on a large scale, because we are not charging cellphones, we are charging large vehicles moving at the speed of the freeway, which requires a lot of power,” he said.

For the Purdue project, this is the beginning of a road trip.

“We see this technology as a great opportunity to align with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration’s approach to alternative fuel corridors on major national routes that support plug-in electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, propane and natural gas refueling. With existing or planned infrastructure, ”said Ms. Gakritza. “We do not suggest that all roads be 100 per cent electrified.”