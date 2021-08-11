Could the Taliban Take Over Afghanistan? Here’s What We Know.

What areas does the Taliban now control?

Since the Taliban launched their military offensive in May, insurgents have captured more than half of Afghanistan’s some 400 districts, according to some estimates. In recent weeks, after sweeping away much of the Afghan countryside, insurgents have started besieging multiple provincial capitals simultaneously for the first time in the 20 Years War.

Then on Friday, those front lines broke: the Taliban captured Zaranj, a provincial capital near the border with Iran, after encountering little resistance from Afghan security forces upon entering the city. A day later, they captured another capital, Sheberghan, the northern stronghold of warlord Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose militia forces were overrun.

On Sunday, Taliban forces captured three other northern capitals. They captured Taliqan, the capital of Takhar province, and Sar-i-Pul, the capital of the province of the same name. They also took over Kunduz, the largest city captured to date and a vital trading hub the group has long coveted as both a strategic and a symbolic prize.

The Taliban continued their relentless campaign on Monday, invading Aybak, the capital of Samangan province, located on the main highway that connects Kabul to the northern provinces of Afghanistan. Then on Tuesday, the insurgents seized three other capitals: the town of Farah in the western province of the same name; Pul-i-Khumri, the capital of the northern province of Baghlan; and Faizabad, the capital of the remote and rugged Badakhshan province in the far northeast of the country.