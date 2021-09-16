Could TV be big again after ‘Game of Thrones’?
In spring 2019, as “Game of Thrones” aired its final season, talk among TV-industry pundits was that the Age of Dragons wasn’t the only era to end. “Thrones,” the thinking went, might just be the last big TV series: that is, the last blockbuster-level behemoth that will dazzle and focus mass audiences’ obsessions.
I don’t know if anyone told you this, but a lot has changed since the spring of 2019.
Clearly, the pandemic has cemented the position of TV as a virtual field. “Tiger King” was a TV program, and so was “Hamilton” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong.” If the power of theater is to bring audiences together, TV is to bring audiences together. And as with the shift to work from home, it’s unclear how much of this ground TV will return, now we know how much it’s possible to do without leaving your couch. “Dune,” when it releases this fall, will also be a TV program partly through HBO Max, even after theaters have reopened.
But if we just focus on the TV portion of TV—that is, series made for home-and-device distribution rather than theaters—the post-“Throne” question remains: Is there a single program, binge, streaming? In an era of be and thousands of choices, bring together a massive audience?
This fall and later, many high-profile genre spectacles — from sci-fi to fantasy to dystopian fiction — are betting yes. On September 24, Apple TV+ premieres “Foundation,” based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, about an attempt to use “psychohistory” to shape the future of a galactic empire. The next week, FX revealed the ambitious and long-gestating “Y: The Last Man,” about an apocalypse that saves every human with a Y chromosome, for one.
Later in the fall: Amazon’s “The Wheel of Time,” another long-running epic, is based on the sprawling fantasy series by Robert Jordan. Next year: also from Amazon, a series based on one of the few remaining megamythologies that did not receive a major series adaptation, “The Lord of the Rings”; Plus HBO’s “Throne” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” about Westeros’ messiest platinum blondes, the Targaryen family.
If the era of blockbuster TV is over, then the information about the upcoming season has not been given.
And there’s proof that event TV isn’t dead, even if not all of us at “events” gather around our TV sets on Sundays at 9 p.m. Since the end of “Throne,” we’ve seen the rise of the next generation of streaming platforms, which have provided a direct pipeline from the biggest megatainment companies to the screen in your living room and your pocket.
Disney in particular has inspired this change. Star Wars and its smattering of the Marvel franchise brought two of the biggest universes of movies into one company, and Disney+ immediately began turning them into TV. It wasn’t that long ago that the appearance of Star Wars or superhero entertainment was a rare treat; It’s Wednesday now. (There’s still more to come this year: a series built around Star Wars’ Boba Fett and Avengers’ one about Hawkeye.)
The platform showed that, even in the hard-to-quantify world of streaming, the right TV series can drive massive audiences to chatter. But Disney+ shows went big by targeting the small. That is, they worked best when they fit their big-screen universes into the packages they work for serial TV — intimate, conversational or (relatively) quiet — rather than the two hours of movie-house pyrotechnics.
So “WandaVision” shifted a peripheral “Avengers” story line onto a series of classic-TV sets, recreating period sitcoms from half a century to tell a sad story. (It was less effective, in fact, when it was made for an action climax—that is, when it tried to be a Marvel movie.) “The Mandalorian” built on the old-timey Western element that had previously Was already present in Star Wars. Gunslinger-and-sidekick bromance. “Loki” splits the superpowered ham of Tom Hiddleston’s film performance into a playful science-fiction story that prioritized talk over effects.
Of course, Disney already had the advantage of making a bigger TV out of the huge intellectual property it owned. So far it is pointless to distinguish whether Marvel and Star Wars are movie universes that extend to TV or vice versa; Shows and movies are just tributaries in a vast network of content, each promoting the other.
The shortcoming of TV’s new blockbusters may be that they’re doomed to become like the blockbusters of movies: dragon-like in scale, mouse-like in creative ambition, at least when there’s something that doesn’t involve An established brand. Other outlets’ attempts at world-building the original genre franchise, such as HBO’s labyrinthine steampunk serial “The Nevers,” have been less successful.
On one hand, the fact that the next “The Lord of the Rings” expansion is coming to your living room instead of your local multiplex is a sign of a more TV-focused entertainment future. On the other hand, that future, at least for high-profile TV, may be more and more like the recent heyday of movies: big-budget but cautious renditions of stories with built-in followings, endless reworkings of corporate assets you’ve never seen before. Have been liking it ever since.
If we’re obsessed with old tales of expensive retail, hopefully they have something to say for at least one new moment. From what we know about the new season’s genre epics (most of which, at press time, critics have yet to see), it’s nothing but joyful.
If there is a common thread for many of them, it is a world-changing catastrophe. Granted, it’s often a take for granted in high fantasy and sci-fi, but the disasters at the core of these series—nature’s revenge, self-destruction through arrogance—can now speak louder (if you hear them on extreme weather alerts). can)
Even series that aren’t prequels are often headed for a decline. The films “The Lord of the Rings”, for example, arrived through the crash of time as a kind of rallying call after the 9/11 attacks. The new series takes place thousands of years before the events of the films in the Second Age of Middle-earth – towards the end of which, if you know your Tolkien, the fictional kingdom of Numenor was swallowed up by the sea in a cataclysm. on one’s own.
Similarly, “The Foundation”, telling the story of a pending man-made disaster that cannot be prevented, can only be mitigated, can say a lot for a society that has gone through it and is looking forward. Is [gestures at everything]. We have a ruined royal house in “Dragon”; In “Y,” the story of a pandemic that blends the political intrigue of the apocalypse with a more sex- and gender-conscious version of “The Walking Dead.”
And “The Wheel of Time,” already renewed for a second season, is built on a mythology that involves a repetitive cycle of renewal and destruction. That theme can reflect not only an anxious world, but the rise and fall of the media trends that have produced this series and its companions.
The epic TV show, the most elusive and awe-inspiring of Fantastic Beasts, has been declared dead for good. But that doesn’t mean it can’t rise again—even if it’s in a very familiar form.
