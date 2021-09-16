Could TV be big again after ‘Game of Thrones’?

In spring 2019, as “Game of Thrones” aired its final season, talk among TV-industry pundits was that the Age of Dragons wasn’t the only era to end. “Thrones,” the thinking went, might just be the last big TV series: that is, the last blockbuster-level behemoth that will dazzle and focus mass audiences’ obsessions.

I don’t know if anyone told you this, but a lot has changed since the spring of 2019.

Clearly, the pandemic has cemented the position of TV as a virtual field. “Tiger King” was a TV program, and so was “Hamilton” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong.” If the power of theater is to bring audiences together, TV is to bring audiences together. And as with the shift to work from home, it’s unclear how much of this ground TV will return, now we know how much it’s possible to do without leaving your couch. “Dune,” when it releases this fall, will also be a TV program partly through HBO Max, even after theaters have reopened.

But if we just focus on the TV portion of TV—that is, series made for home-and-device distribution rather than theaters—the post-“Throne” question remains: Is there a single program, binge, streaming? In an era of be and thousands of choices, bring together a massive audience?

This fall and later, many high-profile genre spectacles — from sci-fi to fantasy to dystopian fiction — are betting yes. On September 24, Apple TV+ premieres “Foundation,” based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, about an attempt to use “psychohistory” to shape the future of a galactic empire. The next week, FX revealed the ambitious and long-gestating “Y: The Last Man,” about an apocalypse that saves every human with a Y chromosome, for one.