World

Countdown of Imran Khan’s departure begins, Shahbaz Sharif moves no-confidence motion in National Assembly, learn how 172 MPs are in charge in charge

1 min ago
The countdown for the departure of Pakistan PM Imran Khan has started from today. Shahbaz Sharif moved a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on behalf of the opposition in the National Assembly. The resolution passed in the lower house has the signatures of 161 MPs. The PTI has 155 members in the National Assembly. They would need 172 members to save the government. But the way his MPs along with allies have sharpened their attitudes against Imran, it is believed that his government is not only difficult but impossible to survive.

The opposition parties in the National Assembly had submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8. The opposition had alleged that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the rising inflation and economic crisis in the country. Since then, there has been a cloud of uncertainty in the politics of the country.

Opposition also opened front in Punjab

On the other hand, Imran Khan suffered another setback when the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against his close aide and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday. This no-confidence motion against Buzdar was moved very hastily. Their attempt is to thwart the PTI government’s plan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly if the Prime Minister is removed.

Opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion against 52-year-old Buzdar, signed by 127 MLAs. The no-confidence motion states that Chief Minister Buzdar has lost the confidence of the House. PML-N legislator Rana Mashhood said the opposition would also bring a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Rana said that it is clearly visible that Imran and Buzdar will not be able to face the no-confidence motion, so the only way for both of them to take a respectful farewell is to resign.

Imran slams foreign powers

On Sunday, Imran Khan said at a rally in Islamabad that an international conspiracy was being hatched to overthrow his government. He had said that foreign elements are using local leaders to decide the foreign policy of the country. He had said that he had a letter as evidence. However, amid all the commotion, Home Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed hope that a decision on the no-confidence motion would be taken on March 31. They claim that Imran Khan is not going anywhere. After recovering from the no-confidence motion, the government will start working again.


