Counterfeit Covid Masks Are Still Sold Everywhere



The problem of the home industry is beyond the consumer mask market. In recent months, medical supply giants serving the country’s largest hospital system have reluctantly resumed purchasing low-cost protective equipment from abroad.

McKesson, Henry Shane and Cardinal Health are lobbying the Biden administration to maintain a discount on imported protective gear applied before the outbreak. People pushing for continued tax breaks on Chinese masks, including the American Hospitals Association, say domestic manufacturers cannot meet the demand for single-use respirators and other protective gear.

Opponents strongly disagree, noting that many US companies are struggling to find institutional buyers because hospital systems are turning to Chinese imports. The difference in price is often a few cents per mask – the price-discretion is enough to impress a large number of buyers.

In a letter he sent to U.S. Trade Representative Catherine Tai in October, dozens of Senate Democrats raised the issue as a national security issue. “Instead of giving relief to Chinese-made products, we should invest in and support our domestic producers so that they are able to provide the US health system and other essential workers with the high quality PPE and supplies they need to manage Covid-19,” he said. Prepare for epidemics and future public health threats, ”he wrote.

A spokeswoman for Ms. Tai’s office said the rates would be re-imposed from November 30.

Company officials said they were pleased with the language in the new infrastructure bill, which requires federal agencies to purchase home medical equipment.

But according to the American Mask Manufacturers Association, government spending alone is unlikely to save many companies, whose sales have fallen due to a resurgence of Chinese imports. That Nearly half of the group’s 25 members have stopped making masks in recent months.

“We’re holding dear life right now, but the deck is really stacked against us,” said Brian Wallin, chief executive of Protective Health Gear, NJ Patterson, the N95 startup in NJ, which struggled to re-employ dozens last summer. The workers who were laid off a few months before the arrival of the Delta variant, led to an increase in sales.