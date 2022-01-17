Counterfeit money used at Fulton County businesses



JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Complaints have just lately been made to Fulton County legislation enforcement businesses relating to the passing of counterfeit $100 payments at native businesses. The money appears actual at first look, if not paying shut consideration to small particulars.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Workplace posted on Fb Monday photos of each the back and front of the counterfeit money, which is sort of convincing in look. Notice the inclusion of “For Movement Image Use Solely” printed on the payments:

All lanes closed on Glenridge Rd in Glenville





Credit score: Fulton County Sheriff’s Workplace (Fb)

Different indicators of the counterfeit money embody the time period “This isn’t a authorized tender” within the higher lefthand nook, and the imprinting of “In copy invoice we belief” on every invoice’s bottom.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Workplace: Make each snowmobile journey a spherical journey



In case you obtain this money, or see anybody utilizing it, the Sheriff’s Workplace requests you contact them instantly at (518) 736-2100.

#Counterfeit #money #Fulton #County #businesses