country first e MTBs Hero Lectro introduced F2i and F3i give a range of up to 35Km in a single charge

Hero Cycles has launched the F2i and F3i e-MTBs cycles under its Hero Lectro brand. Both these cycles have been developed by the company at its R&D center. Which comes with a 7 speed gearbox and gives a range of up to 35 km in a single charge. On the other hand, in F2i and F3i, the company has given 100mm suspension, dual disc brake and Bluetooth connectivity. Let’s know about the other features of F2i and F3i…

Battery power of F2i and F3i – In both these e-cycles of Hero Lectro, the company has given 6.4Ah Lithium Ion battery which is water and dust free. Along with this, the company has given 250W BLDC motor in this cycle. Which gives this cycle a speed of 25kmph.

Range and riding modes of F2i and F3i- You will get a range of up to 35 km in both these cycles. At the same time, after that you can run it with the help of the pedal. Also, Hero Lectro has given 4 riding turns in F2i and F3i cycles. You can choose them according to your need.

Safety Features of F2i and F3i – Hero Lectro has given dual disc brakes in both these cycles. At the same time, to strengthen these electric cycles, the company has given MTB FRAME in them.

Hi-Tech Features of F2i and F3i – You can connect both these cycles of Hero Lectro with your mobile with Bluetooth. In addition, you will get the option of 100% Swipe Key Lock-Unlock. At the same time, according to the riding at night, you have been given headlight in the electric bicycle and if needed, you can charge both these cycles with the help of any electric plug.