Country Wayne Net Worth 2021: Income, Salary, Career, Bio

Country Wayne is an American comedian and media personality who is mainly famous for his funny sketches circulated on his social media profiles. The comedian’s real name is Wayne Cooley. In addition, some people also identify them as King County Wayne.

How Rich is Country Wayne?

According to reports, County Wayne is estimated to have a net worth of around $2 million, which consists entirely of all his money, assets, and income. Most of their income comes from brand endorsements and sponsorships.

In addition, he also sells merchandise. Therefore, he also collects a huge amount of capital from his goods. The average price for their merchant is around $20-$25.

Country Wayne Net Worth Growth

As his popularity increased over time, so did his net worth over the years. The chart below shows the projected asset growth of Country Wayne over the past 5 years.

early life

Wayne Collie, widely known as County Wayne, was born on 9 December 1987 in Waynesboro, Georgia, United States. he belongs to African American Climb.

He grew up with his four siblings. All brothers and sisters are brothers, they have no sister. The following are the names of his four brothers, Crenshaw Collie, Prince Tai, QB, D’Arby.

He has not disclosed much about his parents. However, in an interview, he shared that his father was very supportive of him mentally and financially. It is still unknown what his father’s name is. Although it is said that his father was in jail for some time.

Moving forward in her education, she has completed her high-school education from Jenkins County High School Based in Georgia. According to Explore Celeb, Wayne did not continue his education after high school.

livelihood

County Wayne had a passion for singing and the music industry since childhood. However, he tried his best but failed in the music industry.

Later, he found that comedy suits him best. Basically, he first uploaded a comic video to Facebook in 2014. Luckily, his first video went viral and it boosted his confidence. Since then he has never thought about whether he should continue as a standup comedian or not.

Apart from comedy, he is also an actor, having appeared in many movies and TV series. Some of his notable characters in movies are Kevin Evans in The Turnaround (2017), Wild Bill in Holiday Heartbreak (2020). In addition, he played the man in the barbershop in the 2016 film Brazilian Wavy.

Some of his notable TV shows are DJ Small’s Eyes, Wild ‘n Out.

personal life

Deshree’s love life is very complicated. He has dated at least three children. Also, as of 2021, he has around 10 children whom he shares with several baby mamas. Country Wayne and Gena Coley’s relationship is more popular among fans than his relationship with other women.

The county had married his wife, gena coli. The former couple married in 2017 and share two beautiful children together, named Melissa and Honest Dream Collie. Unfortunately, their relationship ended in divorce in 2019 due to an external affair with Jess Hilarious, who is also a standup comedian.

Furthermore, he became a father for the first time at the age of 17 and welcomed a child with his college girlfriend. At the age of 19, he became the father of two children. He currently has 10 children.

Following are the names of some of his children, Tamer Collie, Melissa Collie, Honest Collie, Toni Collie, Christiana, and more.

County Wayne once said that being a father at a young age inspired him to work hard for his passion.

social media presence

Standup comedians are the most popular on social media, especially on Facebook and Instagram. About 7 million people follow him on Facebook and more than 3 million people follow Wayne on Instagram.

Together, they have a solid fan base of over 10 million. Moreover, his first video went viral after uploading it on Facebook in 2014.

About Country Wayne

Country Wayne net worth

As of 2021, County Wayne has an estimated net worth of around $2 million. While he earns more than $100K per year.

The majority of the wealth he has made over the years comes from his income, which he earned as a standup comedian. Apart from this, he also earns money by selling goods.

