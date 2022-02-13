Country’s cheapest 7 seater Datsun GO Plus can be yours by paying 47 thousand, know EMI plan and complete details of the car

If you want to buy the Cheapest 7 Seater Car, then know here the complete details of Datsun GO Plus from price to down payment.

The MPV segment of the car sector is preferred for its 7 seater cars, in which these cars are the best option for a large family. Very much liked walking.

The starting price of the D variant of Datsun GO Plus is Rs 4,25,926 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 4,70,240 when on-road but you can take this car home by paying just Rs 47 thousand, the down payment mentioned here Through the plan.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this car, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 4,23,240 for this.

After this loan, you will have to deposit a minimum down payment of Rs 47 thousand and after this you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 8,951 every month.

The bank has given a time period of 5 years to repay the loan received on this Datsun GO Plus and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount being given.

After knowing the down payment plan, if you want to buy this car, then now you can know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Datsun GO Plus is powered by a 1198 cc engine that generates power of 67.05 bhp and peak torque of 104 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(Also Read – These Top 3 Sunroof Cars Come In The Mid Range With Premium Features, Know Price And Full Details Of Features)

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, manual AC, heater, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Datsun GO Plus car gives a mileage of 19.02 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on Datsun GO Plus depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which case the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates according to the negative report.