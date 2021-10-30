Country’s cheapest top 3 bikes that give long mileage up to 96 kmpl, read full details of price and features

If you want long mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of top 3 cheapest and mileage bikes of the country, which may fit in your budget.

If you are looking for a bike for yourself that gives maximum mileage in minimum budget, but due to the long range present in the market, you have not been able to choose the right option yet.

So here we will tell you the complete details of the country’s cheapest top 3 bikes from the price to the features and mileage which comes at a low price with long mileage.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is the cheapest bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with six variants.

In this bike, the company has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike bike is Rs 50,900.

Bajaj Platina 100: Bajaj Platina is one of the best selling bike of its company, which is preferred for low mileage.

This bike has a single cylinder of 102 cc which generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Platina, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 96.9 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 52,915 which goes up to Rs 63,578 in the top model.

Bajaj CT100: Bajaj CT 100 is the best selling bike after its company’s Platina which is liked for its style and mileage. The company has launched it with two variants.

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 102 cc engine that can generate 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 89.5 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 53,696.