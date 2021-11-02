Country’s cheapest top 3 compact SUV which will get hi-tech features with strong mileage, read full details

If you want to buy a compact SUV with premium features in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the top 3 cheapest SUV in the country.

The demand for compact SUVs, mid size SUVs and micro SUVs has increased rapidly in the SUV segment in the country in recent years. In view of this, almost every major vehicle manufacturer has launched their cars in this SUV segment.

If you also want to buy a compact SUV with premium features in a low budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of the top 3 compact SUVs coming in the budget of Rs 6 lakh.

Tata Punch: Tata Punch has recently been launched by Tata Motors, which is the cheapest SUV in the country along with its company, which the company has launched with 7 variants.

In this SUV, the company has given an engine of 1199 cc, which is a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine that can generate 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the features of this SUV, it has been given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto AC, automatic headlight, etc.

Apart from this, safety features like dual airbags, rear parking camera, ABS and EBD have been given on the front seat, besides this car has also got a 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Regarding the mileage of Tata Punch, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 18.97 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.49 lakh, which becomes Rs 9.09 lakh in the top model.

Renault Kiger: The Renault Chiger is the company’s most affordable compact SUV, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

In the Renault Kyger, the company has given a 999 cc engine, which has been given in two variants. The first engine in this is 1.0 liter turbo petrol and the second 1.0 liter naturally aspirated engine.

Talking about the engine before this, this engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque and this engine has been given the option of 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features, this SUV has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like wireless charging, push button start-stop, four airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking camera, hill start assist have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 20.53 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.64 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.09 lakh in the top model.

Nissan Magnite: The Nissan Magnite is a compact SUV with an attractive design and features that the company has launched in five variants.

In this SUV, Nissan has given a 999 cc engine, which has two options, in which the first engine is 1.0 liter and the second engine is 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine.

Talking about the first engine, this engine generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, the company has given an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this SUV which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, 360 degree camera, air purifier, wireless charger, ambient lighting, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and hill launch control have been provided.

Regarding mileage, Nissan claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.71 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.15 lakh in the top model.