Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong style, read full details

If you also like cruiser bikes, then know here the complete details from the price to the features of the top 3 bikes coming in the lowest price.

The cruiser bike segment has become quite big in the bike segment of the two-wheeler sector in the country, with cruiser bikes ranging from 150 cc to 650 cc.

If you also like cruiser bikes but are unable to buy them due to their high price, then here we will tell you the complete details of the country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes which give power and mileage with strong style in low budget. .

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is the cheapest cruiser bike in this country, which the company has launched in only one variant.

In this bike, the company has given 160 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes have been given in the front wheel of the bike and drum brake in the rear wheel, tubeless tires and alloys have been added to the bike. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50.77 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.08 lakh.

Suzuki Intruder: Suzuki Intruder is the second lowest priced cruiser bike in the country, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Suzuki has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine in this bike, which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given disc brake in both its front and rear wheels with which single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this bike gives a mileage of 38.5 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.27 lakh.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Royal Enfield bullet 350: Royal Enfield’s Bullet 350 is the third cheapest cruiser bike in this country, which the company has launched in two variants.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

This bike has been given a single cylinder 346 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of this bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, which is paired with a single channel ABS system.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 35 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this bike is Rs 1.38 lakh.