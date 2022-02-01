Country’s cheapest top 3 sedans that give long mileage, read full details from price to features

If you have a plan to buy the best sedan car, then know here every small detail of these top 3 cars coming in very low price.

In the car sector, after the hatchback segment, the sedan segment is preferred by those cars which come with premium features and design in the mid range.

If you also want to buy a sedan car in minimum budget, then here we are telling you the details of top 3 cars of this segment which can fit in your budget.

Tata Tigor: The Tata Tigor sedan is the cheapest car in the segment that the company has launched in the market with six trims. The Tigor is powered by a 1199 cc 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 86 PS of power and 113 mm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain sensing wiper, push button start-stop, keyless entry, have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Tata Tigor gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl. The starting price of Tata Tigor is Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 8.41 lakh in the top variant.

Maruti Dzire: Maruti Dzire is the best selling sedan of its company, which has been launched by the company with four trims. Talking about the engine and power, it has been given a 1197 cc 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine which can generate 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and this engine is available with the option of 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox. .

Features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start-stop, auto AC, rear AC vents, cloud-based service, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist have been provided in the DZire.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Dzire, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 23.26 kmpl. The starting price of Maruti Dzire is Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 9.13 lakh in the top variant.

Honda Amaze: Honda Amaze is a premium sedan which is liked for its design and features. The company has launched three trims of this sedan in the market.

Honda Amaze has a 1498 cc engine, which has both petrol and diesel options, in which talking about the petrol engine, it is a 1.2 liter engine that generates 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of peak torque, and with it 5 Speed ​​manual and AMT gearbox options are given.

Talking about the features, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, paddle shifters, dual airbags on the front seats, rear parking sensors have been added to the Honda Amaze.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 18.6 kmpl on petrol and 24.7 kmpl on diesel. The starting price of Honda Amaze is Rs 6.38 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.21 lakh when going to the top variant.