Country’s cheapest top 3 sedans that offer long mileage with premium features at a low price, read full details

In the car sector of the country, the most sought after low-budget hatchback cars with mileage are those sedans that come with premium features in a low budget.

If you also want to buy a mid-range sedan car, then here we are going to tell about the top 3 sedan cars in the country which can be yours in a very low budget.

Tata Tigor: Tata Tigor is the company’s cheapest and premium sedan car, which the company has launched in six variants.

Talking about the features of this sedan, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice recognition, drive side one-touch down window, video playback, Tata’s Connect Next app, Features like cooled glove box automatic climate control are available.

Also, features like electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear defogger, rear armrest, steering mounted controls, multi-driving modes, reverse camera, follow-me-home function, day/night IRPM have been provided.

Talking about the engine of this sedan, it has been given a 1199 cc engine which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine and this engine generates power of 86 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm, with which 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox has been given. .

Regarding the mileage of this sedan, Tata claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl and its starting price is Rs 5.64 lakh.

Hyundai aura: Hyundai Aura is a popular sedan of its company which is liked due to its low price, which the company has launched in five variants.

Talking about the features of this car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like wireless charger, auto climate control, cooled glove box, rear wipers and washers have also been provided. Talking about the engine of Hyundai Aura, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc in it, which has been given in three variants.

Talking about the engine before this, this 1.0-litre petrol engine generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Hyundai Aura, the company claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this sedan is Rs 5.99 lakh.

Maruti Dzire: Maruti Dzire comes in the count of best selling sedan cars of its company, which has been launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the features of Maruti Dzire, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Along with this, features like cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, push button start-stop, rear AC vents, and auto AC have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Dzire, Maruti claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 23.26 kmpl. The starting price of this sedan is Rs 5.99 lakh.