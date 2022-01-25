Country’s first electric cruiser bike that will give a range of up to 200 km in a single charge, know full details of price and features

If you plan to buy an electric bike, then you can know here complete details including the range, price and features of this electric cruiser bike.

The increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country has inspired automakers to make scooters and bikes with new designs and features.

In which today we are going to tell you about the country’s first electric cruiser bike which has been launched by the electric two wheeler maker Komaki which has been named Komaki Ranger.

If you want to buy this bike, then the company will make it available at the Komaki dealership from January 26, apart from this you can also book it by visiting the company’s official website.

The company has given this bike the design of a very premium cruiser bike, on seeing which you can get a glimpse of the bike of Bajaj Avenger, or Harley Davidson.

First of all, if we talk about its battery and power, then the company has given a battery pack of 4 kW with a 4000 watt motor.

Talking about its range, the company claims that this bike gives a range of 180 to 200 km once fully charged. Talking about the features of Komaki Ranger, the company has made it premium design with premium and hi-tech features.

In which features like comfortable wide spill seat, dual storage space, LED headlamps, dual passenger footrest, rear tail lamp guard, rear back rest, side stand sensor, dual sound pipes with flame effect, front body guard, mobile charging unit, rear protection guard, have been given.

Talking about its hi-tech features, it has features like sound system, gear mode, reverse mode, cruiser control, anti-theft lock, with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Komaki Ranger has been introduced by the company with three attractive color schemes which include Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black color. Talking about the price of this bike, the company has launched it in the market with an initial price of Rs 1.68 lakh.

But the FAME being given by the central government on electric vehicles. After adding the subsidy, the price of this bike can be quite low.