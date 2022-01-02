Country’s first electric cruiser bike which will give 120 km range in single charge, style and features will also be strong

The first electric cruiser bike has been launched in the country’s electric two wheeler sector, know the complete details of its range and specification here.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in India, due to which car manufacturers are launching electric cars and two wheeler manufacturers, electric scooters and bikes, due to which the range of electric two wheelers has become very large, in which another new electric bike has been introduced. The name has been added.

Electric two wheel manufacturer Ignitron Motocorp has launched its electric bike which is the first electric cruiser bike in this country which the company has launched under its CYBORG brand and it has been named as Cyborg Yoda.

After looking at all the options available in the Indian market, the company had decided to make this bike a cruiser bike, after which it has been manufactured.

The company has designed this bike with a retro look which gives you the classic retro style along with the feel of a cruiser bike.

The company has not yet made any information public regarding the battery and motor power of this bike, but regarding its driving range, the company claims that this cruiser bike gives a long range of 120 km once fully charged.

This bike has a swipeable battery, which you can easily charge at office, home, shop or anywhere else through the compact home charger provided by the company. In which this charger will charge the battery up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Apart from this, the company has announced that the company will also partner with local vendors for roadside assistance to deal with this charging problem. In partnership with local companies, a charging station will be set up at every kilometer.

Talking about the features of this electric cruiser bike Cyborg Yoda, the company has given features like anti-theft alarm, pillar backrest, keyless start-stop, LED headlight and taillights in it.

The company has not yet made any disclosure about the price of this cruiser electric bike, but according to experts, the company can offer this bike between Rs 1.25 to 1.50 lakh.