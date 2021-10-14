Country’s third largest IT company Wipro created history, made investors rich in one year

The country’s legendary IT company Wipro created history and the market cap reached four lakh crores. During the trading session, as the company’s stock crossed Rs 700, only after that the company’s market cap also increased to Rs 4 lakh crore. With a market cap of Rs 4 lakh crore, Wipro is the third largest company in the country after TCS and Infosys. Today the shares of the company have seen a rise of about 6 percent and the business has closed with a gain of 5 percent. Let us tell you that Wipro has more than doubled investors’ rupee in one year.

Wipro shares up 6 per cent

Today Wipro’s shares saw a rise of 6 percent and the company’s shares reached an all-time high with Rs 739.80. Whereas the company’s stock closed at Rs 707.55 with a gain of 5.20 percent. Today the shares of the company started with a rise of Rs 698. Whereas the company’s stock closed at Rs 672.55 a day earlier. The company’s stock has jumped over 13 per cent in the last three days.

Market cap crosses Rs 4 lakh crore

On the other hand, the company’s market cap crossed Rs 4 lakh crore. Due to which Wipro company has become the third largest IT company in the country after TCS and Infosys. As soon as the company’s stock reached Rs 739.55 today, the company’s market cap came down to Rs 4,05,471 crore. While the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,87,795.36 crore till the close of the market. In the last three days, the company’s market cap has seen an increase of Rs 48000 crore. When the market closed on Monday, the company’s market was at Rs 357596.05 crore.

Investor’s money more than doubled in one year

On the other hand, investors’ rupee has more than doubled from Wipro’s shares in one year. In the last week of October last year, Wipro share price was at Rs 331.15, which has gone up to Rs 739.80 today. This means that the company’s shares have gained 123.40 percent during this period. If someone had invested one lakh rupees a year ago, then his value would have been Rs 2.23 lakh today. This means your investment in Wipro has more than doubled your money in one year.

became the 13th company of the country

Wipro is the 13th such company in the country, whose market cap has crossed Rs 4 lakh crore. Prior to that, only 12 Indian listed companies including Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Limited, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel Limited had a market of more than Rs 4 lakh crore. Is more.

