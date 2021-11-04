Country’s top 3 cruiser bikes in which premium styling with strong engine is available, read full details

If you are also fond of cruiser bikes, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 premium cruiser bikes of the country in which you will get style and strong engine.

In the two-wheeler sector of the country, the cruiser bike segment is very much liked among the youth who are fond of adventure and long trips.

If you also want to buy a cruiser bike, then here we are telling you the complete details of top 3 cruiser bikes of the country which are premium and popular bikes of their company.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a popular best selling cruiser bike of its company, whose five variants have been launched in the market.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 349.34 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates maximum power of 20.21 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.84 lakh which goes up to 2.15 lakh in the top model.

Jawa 42: Jawa 42 is a stylish and retro looking cruiser bike which the company has launched in the market with two variants. In this bike, the company has given a 293 cc engine which is an engine based on fuel injected liquid cooled technology.

This engine generates 27.3 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in both the front and rear wheels with dual channel ABS system.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 37.5 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.69 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.83 lakh in the top model.

Honda Hness CB350: This bike is one of Honda’s premium bikes, which the company has launched in two variants. This bike has a single cylinder 348.36 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in both its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45.8 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 1.94 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.99 lakh in the top model.