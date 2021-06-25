Countrywide Lockdown Imposed In Bangladesh Due To Delta Variant

On April 19 this year, the highest number of 112 people died of the epidemic in the country. During the lockdown, only emergency vehicles will be allowed to operate.

Dhaka. Bangladesh announced a nationwide lockdown on Friday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until further notice. 108 more patients died due to Kovid infection in the country, which is the second highest number of deaths in a day since the start of the corona epidemic.

According to an official order, all government and private offices will remain closed except for emergency services. No one will be allowed to leave the house without any valid reason. During this it was said that during the lockdown only the operation of vehicles would be allowed in case of emergency.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health

The death toll from the corona virus in Bangladesh has reached 13,976. At the same time, 5,869 new cases of infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. With these cases, the total number has increased to 8,78,804. On April 19 this year, the highest number of 112 people died of the epidemic in the country.

According to the ministry, the government’s decision to implement the two-week-long nationwide bandh is awaited in accordance with the opinion of the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Corona virus.

A few hours after this statement, a report of health officials came out. In this, Minister of State Farhad Hussain told the media that we are ready to do lockdown at any time. It will be tougher than last year.

Delta form spread to Dhaka

According to health officials, the delta form of the corona virus has spread in Dhaka. There is increasing pressure on health facilities here. Delta cases have also been reported in the northern and south-western regions bordering India.

Authorities last week ordered a lockdown in seven central districts around Dhaka in an effort to isolate the rest of the country to prevent community transmission in the wake of rising infection cases in border areas.