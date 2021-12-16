Countrywide strike of bank workers from today, employees protesting against privatization of government

Opposition to the government’s banking policies and the reforms proposed in the next budget regarding the economy has started in the banking sector. Because of this, common people may have to face problems for the next two days. Bank officers and employees unions are going on strike. On the call of United Forum of Bank Unions, bank employees will go on nationwide strike on 16th and 17th December to protest against the privatization of public sector banks.

State convener of United Forum of Bank Unions Mahesh Mishra said in a release that 25,000 officers and employees working in more than 4,000 public sector branches will participate in this strike. He said that the Central Government is bringing the Banking Laws Amendment Bill in the current session of Parliament, which will pave the way for giving any government bank in the private sector in future. Bank employees and officers will mobilize against this decision of the government and will go on a two-day nationwide strike on December 16 and 17.

Also Read Up to 7 percent return is being available on the savings account of these banks, know what are the conditions

Most banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), have informed their customers that banking services such as check clearing and fund transfers may be affected due to the strike. All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) general secretary Soumya Dutta said the conciliation meeting before the Additional Chief Labor Commissioner on Wednesday failed and the unions upheld their decision to go on strike.

The government in the budget 2021-22 had proposed to privatize two public sector banks during this year. The two-day strike (December 16 and 17) has been called by the United Forum of Banks’ Union (UFBU).

The post Nationwide strike of bank workers from today, employees protesting against privatization of government appeared first on Jansatta.

#Countrywide #strike #bank #workers #today #employees #protesting #privatization #government