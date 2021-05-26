County Reaches $10 Million Settlement in Jailed Black Man’s Death

A county in South Carolina agreed on Tuesday to pay $10 million to the household of a Black man who died in January after sheriff’s deputies used pepper spray and Tasers on him in a jail cell as he instructed them, “I can’t breathe,” officers mentioned.

In a unanimous vote, the Charleston County Council permitted the settlement in the loss of life of Jamal Sutherland, 31, who had been taken from a psychological well being facility to the county jail on the time.

His loss of life on Jan. 5 has drawn protests and comparisons to the killing of George Floyd whereas in police custody in Minneapolis.

The settlement got here as many People paused on Tuesday to recollect Mr. Floyd one 12 months after his loss of life, which grew to become a catalyst for a nationwide depending on police brutality and systemic racism.