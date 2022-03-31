Couple Assaulted in Lower Manhattan Subway – Gadget Clock





Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a 47-year-old man and his wife on a northbound 2 train stopped at Wall Street station on Wednesday.

Officers report a man approached the victim and began to argue with him. The man spit at the victim and his wife as they were exiting the train, then as they stood on the platform, police say the suspect took out a knife and slashed the victim on his right arm.

The man followed the couple up the stairs to the mezzanine part of the subway station and fled when he saw the couple look for help.

Emergency responders took the male victim to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. He received stitches.

