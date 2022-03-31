World

Couple Assaulted in Lower Manhattan Subway – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Couple Assaulted in Lower Manhattan Subway – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Couple Assaulted in Lower Manhattan Subway – Gadget Clock

Couple Assaulted in Lower Manhattan Subway – Gadget Clock

SUBWAYNYPD

Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a 47-year-old man and his wife on a northbound 2 train stopped at Wall Street station on Wednesday.

Officers report a man approached the victim and began to argue with him. The man spit at the victim and his wife as they were exiting the train, then as they stood on the platform, police say the suspect took out a knife and slashed the victim on his right arm.

The man followed the couple up the stairs to the mezzanine part of the subway station and fled when he saw the couple look for help.

Emergency responders took the male victim to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. He received stitches.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

#Couple #Assaulted #Manhattan #Subway #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UEFA Champions League Brings Out Fans Across New York City – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment