Couple ate poison: Couple ate poison due to harassment of neighbors

A couple running a coaching center in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, ingested poison, citing social harassment. Both have been hospitalized in critical condition. Rajiv Kashyap, 30, and his wife Ishita shared their grievances on social media before taking the poison. He claimed that he was involved in a false case. No evidence was found against him. They are being harassed by local youth and neighbors and the coaching center is being forced to close.The couple wrote in their complaint that the coaching center was their only means of livelihood. He has decided to end his life as he has no means of livelihood left. The couple also released a suicide note for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the station in-charge (SHO) of Baghpat police station. “We have been facing psychological harassment for months, including assaults and threats,” the letter said. “My husband was poisoned once and when I was trying to save him, these people made a fake lawsuit against us,” Ishita said.

Rajiv was attacked by neighbors: Ishita

The letter contains the names of Rakesh Kumar, Vinod Singh, Subhash, Ajay and Amit. “They forced us to close the coaching center,” the letter said. We have no choice but to end our lives. They are responsible for our deaths. We urge them to take strict action. The couple claimed that Rajiv was attacked by some youths in the neighborhood about 45 days ago. After this, five youths were charged with disturbing the peace in the area. Neighbors later lodged an FIR under the SC / ST Act under Rajiv, which is still under investigation.

‘Child abuse case against coaching operator’

Meanwhile, Baghpat SP Neeraj Kumar Jadoon said that a case against Rajiv for molesting a 13-year-old girl was pending under the Poxo Act. An inquiry is being conducted. It is possible that he took this step due to mental pressure in this case. The SP said the woman’s condition is serious, but her husband’s condition is fine.