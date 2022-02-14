Couples Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Times Square – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Times Square is known for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but Monday, Valentine’s Day is the focus.

Starting at 11 a.m., two weddings and two surprise proposals are set to take place.

Last year, 12 couples got married there in an event sponsored by the Times Square Alliance.

Later Monday, another couple will renew their vows on the square’s red steps.

