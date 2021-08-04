Court Documents Identify Sailor Charged With Arson in Fire That Destroyed Ship

WASHINGTON – Investigators have identified the Navy sailor accused of starting a fire that engulfed the warship Bonhomme Richard and burned for days at a Navy base in San Diego last year.

The sailor, Ryan Sawyer Mays, 20, joined the service in May 2019 and holds the rank of Apprentice Seaman, according to Navy records. The Navy formally charged Seaman Mays with aggravated arson and endangering a ship last month, but declined to provide further details until federal search warrants are unsealed by a federal court from San Diego on Tuesday.

Documents filed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service describe a sailor who ‘hated’ the Navy after being sent to a warship after a brief stint as a SEAL trainee in late 2019.

Seaman Mays left the difficult six-month initial SEAL training course in Coronado, Calif., After just five days, according to the record.