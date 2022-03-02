Court documents show abuse before California church shooting



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man who was under a regulatory order and was not supposed to have a gun during a supervised visit with girls at a church in California shot and killed his three daughters and a chapron, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators are investigating the motive of 39-year-old David Mora and how he tried to collect a gun used in a gunfight at a non-denominational Christian church in Sacramento Church around 5pm on Monday. Police did not say what weapon was used; Under California law, he was banned from possessing a gun because of the order.

Mora was out on bail after being arrested last week on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer at the time of the murder.

California church shooting: Father kills 3 children, fires gun at himself, police say

In court documents, Mora paints a disturbing picture of verbal and physical abuse of his estranged girlfriend, the mother of their three daughters, one of whom will turn 11 on Wednesday.

Mora is “a very jealous person,” the woman wrote in her request for a restraining order. “She threatened to kill me if she cheated on me.”

He said he told her he did not kill her “because he did not know where to go with the children.” In the filing, he said he could flee to Mexico, where his family was.

“I’m scared and nervous. I’m afraid (Mora) is going to hit me. I don’t want to go home,” wrote the woman, whose name was withheld by the Associated Press because she had been abused.

Mora, also identified in court papers as David Fidel Mora Rojas, was taken into custody on April 17 for a mental health assessment and a temporary restraining order was issued nine days later.

A five-year order was issued on May 19. In it, Mora only stipulates that Mutually Agreed Chapron be supervised to meet his daughters up to four hours per week. He will also have to take an anger management course.

Authorities identified Nathaniel Kong as a chaperone for the visit. Kong, 59, 13, 10 and 9-year-old three daughters were shot dead in the church. Business records show that Cong was an executive at the church. Court records show he served Mora in a May restraining order.

“Our church bodies are devastated and heartbroken by this tragic tragedy, and we urge the victims to continue praying for the strength of the Lord, their families and our faithful community to fight this unforeseen loss and for our grief,” a church statement said.

The girls attend a school in the Natomas Unified School District in northwest Sacramento. Counselors and chaplains were at the school on Tuesday to offer support.

“There are very few words of consolation right now for this unspeakable tragedy,” the school district said in a statement.

Mora was arrested in Merced County, south of Sacramento, just days before the murder. He was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a California highway patrol officer, preventing arrest, and driving under the influence of batteries and a police officer.

California shooting suspect arrested in pursuit of Manhunt, orders for asylum in place, authorities say

Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokeswoman for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, said: “He was drunk and when they arrested or tried to arrest him, he decided he wanted to fight and ended up with criminal charges because he attacked a CHP officer, injuring him. Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokesman for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, said. Sacramento bees.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Neighbors said shots were fired quickly and police cordoned off the area.

Sandy Davis said she was taking her dog outside when she heard gunshots. He immediately left Lish and fell to the ground to protect himself.

Yadira Ortega, who lives across the street from the church, said she heard gunshots in her car after returning home after picking up a takeout dinner for her family. He was accompanied by his 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Ortega said there were multiple shots, then a break before a final shot.

Ortega said he knows very little about the Church of Sacramento but it is busy on Sundays but quiet most of the week.

A man who had walked out of the church several times to speak to reporters outside said the church was made up of multiple buildings, with a living room where he and other members lived.

The man, who only gave his name as Alfredo, said he was in the church’s main building when the shooting happened and neighbors called police because he did not have a phone.

He declined to give further details, saying church elders planned to issue a statement later.

Scott Peterson Jr. says he filled the controversial questionnaire “honestly and truthfully” in Monday’s testimony

On Tuesday morning, outside the church, a small memorial with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals, a candle and a piece of paper read “Pray for peace, your soul will find peace.”

Faith Whitmore, chief executive of the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center, which provides services to victims of domestic violence, said the girls’ mother had sought help through the agency last April. A case manager and an attorney worked with him to obtain a restraining order.

“He came, he needed intervention in the crisis, he needed resources, he needed help,” said Whitmore, who did not work directly with the woman.

Whitmore said their company will now press their other clients to be supervised by professionals and they plan to raise funds to cover costs.

Joyce Belieu, the center’s deputy director, did not work directly with the woman. He usually talks about supervised inspections, saying that specifics can vary greatly.

Sometimes, a victim would request that a priest or grandparent be the caretaker of their home or church, he said. Other victims seek professional supervision with a trained mediator in a safe place near law enforcement, but that option can be costly, Billy says.

Going to places like churches can give victims a misconception of safety, Billy said.

“A lot of people think a church is a safe place,” he said. But “there is no metal detector in a church.”

A restraining order, although a common part of the process in the case of domestic violence, should not be considered a solution or deterrent to abuse, he said.

“It’s not the shield of armor,” Billy said.