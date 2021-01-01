Court extends Arman Kohli’s NCB custody: Arman Kohli Drugs case: NCB Mumbai raided Arman’s house in Andheri area on Saturday evening and found a small quantity of cocaine in his possession.
NCB Mumbai raided Arman’s house in Andheri area on Saturday evening and found a small quantity of cocaine in his possession. He was then taken for further questioning. Arman Kohli was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, NCB officials said.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said that Arman Kohli did not give proper answers to the questions asked by the NCB after the raid. He also said that Arman Kohli was taken into custody.
A drug peddler named Ajay Singh Raju was arrested by the NCB team from Haji Ali area of Worli in Mumbai and 25 grams of MD drugs were seized from him. Ajay Singh Raju is an old historian and Arman Kohli’s name came up in his interrogation and then the NCB raided the actor’s house.
