Court extends Arman Kohli’s NCB custody: Arman Kohli Drugs case: NCB Mumbai raided Arman’s house in Andheri area on Saturday evening and found a small quantity of cocaine in his possession.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the house of actor Arman Kohli. The NCB team then arrested Arman Kohli for questioning. After this, Arman Kohli was produced before the court after being arrested by the NCB on Sunday and from here Arman Kohli has been remanded in NCB custody till Monday.

Drug dealer Ajay Raju Singh was also produced in court on Sunday and his remand has been extended for one day. Arman Kohli has been arrested under sections 21 (a), 27 (a), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS.



NCB Mumbai raided Arman’s house in Andheri area on Saturday evening and found a small quantity of cocaine in his possession. He was then taken for further questioning. Arman Kohli was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, NCB officials said.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said that Arman Kohli did not give proper answers to the questions asked by the NCB after the raid. He also said that Arman Kohli was taken into custody.

A drug peddler named Ajay Singh Raju was arrested by the NCB team from Haji Ali area of ​​Worli in Mumbai and 25 grams of MD drugs were seized from him. Ajay Singh Raju is an old historian and Arman Kohli’s name came up in his interrogation and then the NCB raided the actor’s house.

