Court Issues Brief Hold on Release of Trump Files in Jan. 6 Inquiry

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court on Thursday issued a short-lived injunction barring the National Archives from turning to Trump White House congressional documents related to the January 6 Capitol riots, a day before the House committee investigating the attack received its first sentence.

The move by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, led by former President Donald J. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. As the petitioners turn to argue the merits of a lawsuit that creates an innovative issue about the former president’s executive privileges, the court will briefly address whether any transfer of documents should be stopped. After that, the court will argue on November 30.

The committee requested detailed records of Mr. Trump’s movements and meetings on the day of the January 6 attack, when Mr. Trump led a “Stop the Still” rally and his supporters attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying. President Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Mr. Trump has received executive privileges over the first set of records in his White House. But Mr Biden has denied the allegations, instead instructing the National Archives to return the material on Friday, unless there is a court order to do so.