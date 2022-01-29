Court notice to Delhi Govt. People of Madangir area of ​​South Delhi started agitation against liquor shop

Gajendra Singh

There is a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) built Janata Flat in the Madangir area of ​​South Delhi. It is a residential area and there are temples, hospitals, coaching centers and people’s houses in the vicinity. But between these two houses are such, where liquor is being sold. According to the information, after getting the license, it has been opened only a month ago. With the help of the Residential Welfare Committee (RWA), the people around the liquor shop have started an agitation and now the matter has reached the court. On Friday, a notice has also been issued by the Delhi High Court to the Delhi government in the matter.

The open liquor shop in the street number 19/553 of DDA’s Janata flat located in Madangir has become a cause of trouble for the people here. Till now, salons, grocery, clinics and beauty parlors used to open in DDA flats in Delhi, but this is being said to be the first case of opening a liquor shop bypassing the rules. Local people allege that the ground floor where the liquor shop has been opened is the DDA’s house. Liquor warehouse has been built on its first floor.

Local resident Jagjit Arora says that there is a coaching center on the second floor in the house itself, where children come to study. There is also a mother-child center about 50 meters away. There are about 2,500 houses in the area and it is populated by a large number of women, children and the elderly. He says that according to the list which he has put in the court, till now no permission has been given to open a liquor shop in any DDA house, except this one in Madangir.

Another local resident Nishant says that this road has become commercial as there are many shops here. Liquor shop has opened here for the first time and that too in a house. Because of this, it has become difficult for women and children to walk. He says that there has been a lot of demonstration regarding the liquor shop here and the local leaders have also assured to close it. Jagjit says that different people of the area have lodged more than 40 complaints in government departments. But till now no action has been taken.

The shop has also been sealed for violating the rules during the Corona period. At the same time, advocate Brij Bhushan, representing the local people, told that advocate Ashutosh Kumar Mishra in the High Court and Misbahul-Haq are representing the local residents in the court.

The post Court notice to Delhi Govt. People of South Delhi’s Madangir area started agitation against liquor shop appeared first on Jansatta.

#Court #notice #Delhi #Govt #People #Madangir #area #South #Delhi #started #agitation #liquor #shop