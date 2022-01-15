Court refuses Salman Khan’s plea for interim order in defamation suit against his neighbour. Salman Khan filed a defamation case against his neighbor, know what is the whole matter here

Information oi-Neeti Sudha

Mumbai Court refuses to grant interim aid to Salman Khan in a defamation case against his neighbor, who has sued a neighbor for alleged defamation. Salman Khan has filed a civil suit alleging that Ketan Kakkar, who owns a plot close to the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel close to Mumbai, defamed him throughout an interview with a YouTube channel.

At the identical time, now the resolution of the Mumbai Metropolis Civil Court has come out in this matter on Friday. Court refuses to go any interim order in favor of Salman Khan.

Decide Anil H Ladakh has ordered Ketan Kakkar to file his reply on Salman Khan’s plea. The subsequent listening to of the matter in the courtroom will likely be on January 21. Nevertheless, Ketan Kakkar’s legal professionals Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap opposed the demand.

Govinda’s new music video launched – individuals trolled fiercely, followers mentioned – it is shameful to see

In keeping with him, he bought the papers of the case solely on Thursday night and until now he has not seen the complete trial. So if Salman Khan had waited for a month to file the suit, Ketan Kakkar ought to get time to file his reply as effectively. Nevertheless, thereafter the listening to was adjourned by the choose.

On this case, Salman Khan has additionally made YouTube, Fb, Twitter and search engine Google as events in the suit and has demanded that they be directed to dam and take away “derogatory content material” from their web sites. Additionally, Salman desires an order on his neighbor Ketan Kakkar in order that Ketan can’t make any derogatory publish against the actor or his farmhouse.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel was talked about in 2018’ – KV Vijayendra Prasad mentioned about Salman Khan’s movie!

Hollywood actress Samantha breaks silence on courting Salman Khan – she is a good particular person, advised relationship

Salman Khan will begin taking pictures for ‘Godfather’ by the finish of January, could have a large blast with Chiranjeevi!

Kabir Khan confirmed this about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, Salman Khan and the movie!

Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ was rejected by Aayush Sharma, large motive got here to the fore!

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 bought a setback once more? Delhi schedule postponed, this is the motive!

No Entry Sequel: Salman Khan will likely be in triple position, father additionally son, know the particulars of the movie

I requested Salman Khan – I wish to get married, bought the reply I’ve a girlfriend, then mentioned I like you

Salman Khan’s stomach was seen in dance rehearsal, followers trolled – was the physique of the final faux or edited?

‘Tiger 3’ launch could get delayed on account of ‘Pathan’? Salman Khan followers will likely be disillusioned!

On the units of Tiger 3, Salman Khan made strict guidelines concerning Corona guidelines!

Salman Khan’s first look from Tiger 3 goes viral, a large change occurred earlier than motion shoot with Emraan

Keep up to date with each information of the movie trade and get film evaluations READ Also Rani's silver jubilee, action hero Ayushmann, Kajol-Revati together Enable Notifications You will have already subscribed

english abstract Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against his neighbour, Ketan Kakkad. The Mumbai Metropolis Civil Court refused to go any interim restraining order in favor of the actor.

Story first printed: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:07 [IST]