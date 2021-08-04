Court Rejects Mamta Kulkarni Plea to De Freeze Bank Accounts Former Actress Gave Such Excuses | Mamta Kulkarni did not get relief in drugs case, know what the court dismissed the petition saying

New Delhi: A special court in Thane has dismissed the petition of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni in a drug case worth Rs 2,000 crore. The court has dismissed Mamta Kulkarni’s plea to lift the ban on six bank accounts and three FDs and open the seals of two flats located in Mumbai.

Mamta said she was framed

Kulkarni, through her lawyer, told the court that she has been implicated in the 2016 case and she is the sole breadwinner of her family. The former actress said that one of her sisters is suffering from mental illness and is undergoing treatment at a center in Panvel, Navi Mumbai for the past 8 years.

Sister’s treatment cited

Kulkarni said that since his bank accounts and fixed deposits are frozen, he is unable to meet his sister’s medical expenses and other financial expenses. Kulkarni, in her petition in the court, said that it is necessary to keep her sister in a clean environment, so her flats in Andheri, a suburb of Mumbai, should be handed over to her after removing the seals.

drug syndicate member

However, the Special Public Prosecutor stated that the charge sheet has been filed against the accused and she was sober and living in Kenya since the FIR was registered on April 12, 2016 in the multi-crore drug narcotics case. The prosecution said that Kulkarni, named as the main accused in the case, was allegedly an active member of a drug syndicate.

Judge dismissed the petition

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the judge dismissed the petition of Kulkarni. He said, “…the accused neither appeared before the court nor the investigating agency. Therefore, taking into account these facts and circumstances, I do not find any ground to stop the bank accounts or remove the seals of the flats.

