Courteney Cox, 56, wears the SAME blue overalls and red shirt she wore to play Monica Geller

Courteney Cox reworked into Monica Geller in a video that was shared to her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the clip, the 56-year-old actress was seen sporting her iconic overalls earlier than sitting down and posing for a shot, after which a picture of her character sporting the identical outfit was proven.

Hours earlier than the video was shared, the long-awaited Pals reunion particular made its debut on the HBO Max streaming service and was met with largely constructive critiques.

Again at it: Courteney Cox donned a pair of overalls and a red shirt earlier than exhibiting a clip of herself enjoying Monica Geller on Pals in a video shared to her Instagram account on Thursday

Cox contrasted the gentle blue shade of her overalls with an attention grabbing red shirt in the video.

Her beautiful brunette hair cascaded onto her shoulders in the clip, and she additionally accessorized with a pair of bracelets.

The actress additionally wrote a short message in the submit’s caption that learn: ‘Looks like yesterday…’

The actress shared the video to her account on the identical day as the premiere of the much-anticipated Pals reunion particular, which was additionally launched as The One The place They Received Again Collectively.

New materials: The actress’ video was shared the identical day as the premiere of the Pals reunion particular, which was made out there on the HBO Max streaming service

Improvement on the episode started in 2019 when it was reported that Warner Bros. Tv was actively engaged on getting the present’s forged again collectively for a one-off mission.

In February of final yr, it was confirmed that every one of the collection’ stars can be reuniting for the particular and that co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane can be returning as government producers.

Bodily manufacturing on the episode was initially set to start in March of final yr, though the onset of the world pandemic compelled the crew to delay work on the mission.

Fast course of: Improvement on the episode started in 2019, and it was confirmed that the complete forged can be returning for the particular the following yr

Taking pictures was then pushed to August, though the staff determined to postpone filming for a second time due to security issues.

Manufacturing finally started in April and commenced at Stage 24, additionally referred to as The Pals Stage, at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Though the particular episode was initially set to premiere in Might of final yr, it was pushed again to 2021 due to the a number of delays in manufacturing.

The reunion premiered on Thursday and featured appearances from a number of visitor stars, together with Woman Gaga, David Beckham and Tom Selleck, amongst quite a few others.

A number of delays: Bodily manufacturing on the particular was postponed twice due to the onset and ongoing state of the world pandemic

Going dwelling: Filming finally started in April and came about at The Pals Stage at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California

James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler, who acted in the unique collection, each confirmed up throughout the episode.

Throughout the particular, a number of revelations about the forged and their characters have been made, and it was expressed that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer each had crushes on one another throughout filming and selected to repress their emotions.

It was additionally made clear that Geller and Chandler Bing, performed by Matthew Perry, weren’t initially supposed to find yourself as a pair, though take a look at reactions confirmed the producers that their dynamic was well-liked with audiences.

Cox concluded the particular by remarking that the episode can be the final time that any of the actors would focus on the present collectively and {that a} continuation of the collection wouldn’t occur below any circumstances.