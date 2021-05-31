Courteney Cox aka Monica recreates the FRIENDS ROUTINE dance with Ed Sheeran and the end with leave you ROFL





FRIENDS reunion has created immense buzz on social media. The six pals who made us giggle, cry, love and really feel many extra feelings reunited after 17 lengthy years and left everybody deep in nostalgia. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) made certain to offer a number of emotional moments on FRIENDS reunion that made their followers weep. And since the buzz remains to be very excessive, Courteney Cox shared a video on her Instagram account that has left us laughing laborious.

Courteney pulled off the routine, this time with her pal Ed Sheeran and we're laughing laborious watching its end. In season six of FRIENDS there was an episode known as "The One With The Routine" that had Monica and brother Ross performed by David seem on Dick Clark's New 12 months's Rockin' Eve. To achieve consideration, they do their 'routine dance' and it made many giggle laborious. This time, as an alternative of David, Courteney did the strikes with Ed Sheeran and in the end, each of them fall on the flooring as she hilariously jumps on him. Courteney and Ed too are laughing laborious as their dance meets an epic end. She shared this video with the caption, "Just a few routine dancing with a pal… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine." Watch it right here:

All her pals together with Kaley Cuoco of The Massive Bang Principle are completely impressed with Courteney's strikes. Followers after all are dripping in nostalgia once more witnessing Monica doing the routine. Can we blame them?

On FRIENDS reunion, many celebrities aside from the greatest six made a particular look. Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, David Beckham, Woman Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Korean band BTS, Equipment Harrington and many extra turned part of it. Certainly, it instances of Coronavirus, FRIENDS reunion made a few of us completely happy!

