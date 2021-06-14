Courteney Cox and David Arquette celebrate daughter Coco’s 17th birthday with sweet throwback snaps



Courteney Cox daughter Coco’s 17th birthday with sweet throwback images and movies on Sunday.

The Scream 5 star commemorated her lady’s massive day with a heartwarming assortment of images, one which revealed her beautiful resemblance to mother.

‘Glad 17th birthday to my sturdy, delicate, inventive, loving, soulful, stunning, proficient, and sensible Coco. I really like you a lot,’ Courteney wrote within the caption of the put up which included 4 images displaying Coco rising up over time.

Later, Cox’s Mates castmate/longtime pal Jennifer Aniston would pay tribute to Coco, alongside with her dad, actor David Arquette.

Within the first snap, the 56-year-old Mates actress could possibly be seen holding Coco when she was only a child.

The toddler was sporting a pale pink puffer vest over a pink lengthy sleeved shirt and a colourful fuzzy ski cap whereas Cox donned a black tank high with a wild multi-colored tie.

Each mom and daughter are smiling extensively within the picture. The following picture was of Coco as a toddler as she crooned right into a golden microphone.

The now teenager is a proficient singer and Courteney lately accompanied her on piano as she sang a canopy of Taylor Swift’s hit tune, Cardigan.

Within the subsequent cute image, Coco is seen as a younger lady dressed up as mermaid with a yellow tail. The ultimate shot was a close-up of teenage Coco who’s the spitting picture of her stunning mom as she holds her head in her palms and gazes on the digital camera.

Godmother Jennifer Aniston shared a pair of sweet throwbacks from Coco’s youthful years.

‘Glad birthday my sweet Cocolicious!’ she wrote over one, which confirmed her holding a younger Arquette tight in entrance of a sundown.

‘Godmama LOVES you.’

The following noticed Jen and Courtney cuddling shut with a napping Coco inbetween them.

Letting the image communicate for itself, she captioned it with a trio of lovey emojis and nothing extra.

Dad David Arquette, 49, additionally took to social media to want his little lady a cheerful birthday. He posted a photograph of her posing in a Victorian era-inspired costume whereas sitting in a subject surrounded by flowers and fruit.

‘HBD @cocoarquette_ ‘ he stated within the caption, tagging Coco’s account. The By no means Been Kissed star additionally added impact, together with a coronary heart that learn ‘To: Me From: Me’ in addition to a Glad Birthday banner that he positioned between Coco outstretched arms.

David shared an cute throwback picture wherein he’s seen giving a younger Coco a piggyback journey and captioned it with three purple hearts.

Arquette additionally uploaded an previous video of Coco as a baby. Within the video, she is seen making an attempt to fold her ear down towards her head whereas being playfully inspired by her mother and dad.

He captioned the video, ‘I really like you @cocoarquette_ @davidarquettebr despatched this as a Glad Birthday!’

Since their break up, Courteney and David have loved a really pleasant relationship as they co-parent Coco. Arquette is now married to journalist and actress Christine McLarty, 40, with whom he has two sons, Charlie, seven, and Augustus, 4.

In the meantime, Courteney has been in a relationship with Irish musician Johnny McDaid, 44, since 2013.

