Courtney Love says sex tape ‘destroyed’ her friend Pamela Anderson



Courtney Love has issued a fiery takedown of the upcoming Hulu miniseries chronicling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s leaked sex tape, Pam & Tommy, insisting the X-rated video ‘destroyed’ the Baywatch star.

The Gap singer stood up for her friend in a prolonged put up shared to her Fb account on Sunday, the place she recounted the aftermath of the tape’s launch and slammed actress Lily James, who’s enjoying Pamela, as ‘whoever the f**okay she is.’

‘I discover this so f**king outrageous . When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx had been making a document. And the lone ladies in lots of recording studios in la,’ Love, 56, wrote.

‘It destroyed my friend Pamelas life’: Courtney Love has issued a fiery takedown of the upcoming Hulu miniseries chronicling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s leaked sex tape, Pam & Tommy, insisting the X-rated video ‘destroyed’ the Baywatch star

‘The place all / ALL! The workers engineers / producers / homeowners / had been watching the sex tape with big schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anybody discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Completely.’

Courtney even shot down a request made by the mini-series, which is presently filming, over utilization of a Rolling Stone cowl she as soon as appeared on.

‘Final week I used to be requested to approve utilizing a rolling stone cowl of mine / shot by mark seliger on this piece of s**t . That that they had accepted . I mentioned “f**okay no .” shocked . Gentleman do not approve this form of factor . My coronary heart goes out to Pammy.

‘(coronary heart emojis). additional inflicting her advanced trauma . And disgrace on lily James whoever the f**okay she is . #vile.’

Hitting out: Love didn’t mince her phrases as she slammed the upcoming Hulu miniseries based mostly on Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Tommy Lee and their notorious sex tape

‘I banned anybody discussing it’: Love recalled the aftermath of the tape’s launch as she stood up for her friend within the prolonged Fb put up (pictured 2005)

Starring Lily because the Baywatch icon and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Pam And Tommy relies on the mannequin’s three-year marriage to the rock star – which noticed them tie the knot in 1995 and participate of their infamous sex tape.

The movie additionally stars Seth Rogen as the person who steals their sex tape and sells it to a porn firm.

Pamela reportedly has no plans to observe the star-studded sequence.

Insiders informed The Solar that the star deems the ‘God terrible’ program ‘a joke’ and has by no means heard of Lily or Sebastian, who’ve already been praised for his or her transformation – though seemingly with out Pamela’s seal of approval.

‘Pamela has no intention of watching this God terrible present, completely not. By no means…,’ a supply informed the publication.

Lights, digicam, motion: James is presently filming the upcoming present

His and hers: The couple tied the knot in 1995 and went on to have two youngsters collectively (pictured 1995)

‘She’s by no means heard of the actors enjoying her or Tommy, and would not care to know them. She and her household assume the present is an affordable knock-off.’

The insider then added: ‘The entire thing is a joke to them.’

Insiders beforehand informed Deadline that Pamela and Tommy aren’t concerned within the Hulu undertaking, however have been conscious that it’s occurring since Lily was introduced in to play the media character.

Transformation: James bites Stan’s nipple ring in a promotional image from the upcoming Hulu present

In Might 2020, the blonde performed down the clip on Andy Cohen’s present and cheekily informed him: ‘That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of holidays that we had been bare on.’

Pamela additionally insisted she has a ‘nice’ relationship with her rocker ex, stating: ‘We do not discuss in any respect. It is excellent. No, we do… my youngsters are pleased and that is all that issues. They’ve a relationship now, and that is the very best half.’

The actress and Tommy had been married for 3 years and share sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

Pamela has additionally been married to Child Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 in addition to Jon Peters for 12 days in 2020.