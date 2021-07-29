Covax, the vast global vaccination program, struggles to get shots into arms.

Deaths from Covid-19 increased in Africa in June when 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Chad. The delivery seemed proof that Covax, the United Nations-backed program to immunize the world, could deliver the most desirable vaccines to the least developed countries.

Yet five weeks later, the Chadian health minister said, 94,000 doses remained unused.

Nearby, in Benin, only 267 injections were given each day, a rate so slow that 110,000 of the program’s AstraZeneca doses expired. Across Africa, according to confidential July documents, the program was monitoring at least nine countries where it said doses to the poor were at risk of spoiling this summer.

The build-up of vaccines illustrates one of the most serious overlooked problems facing the immunization program: the difficulty in getting doses from airport tarmacs to people’s arms.

Covax was supposed to be a global power, a multibillion-dollar alliance of international health agencies and nonprofits that would ensure poor countries receive vaccines as quickly as the rich. Instead, he’s struggled to acquire doses – he’s half a billion below his target.