Covid 1 ec ECB CEO cancels trial not because of outburst but out of concern over its outcome: ECB CEO

Manchester, Sep 10 (PTI) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer (CEO) Tom Harrison said on Friday that the team’s players were affected by the outbreak of the fifth and final Test in the series against India. No, but the idea of ​​’what if’ had to be canceled.

“Every effort was made to make the Indian players feel comfortable,” he said.

Harrison said the developments over the past few days have been disappointing and on Thursday assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tried his best to convince the frightened Indian players after he tested positive for Covid-1 and refused to take the field.

He said, “This is a really sad day, I am disappointed for the fans. We are very sad. The game has a large international audience. It became clear yesterday afternoon that the level of mental stress in the Indian team is very high.

He said, “This stress was not due to Covid-1 to, but due to the understanding of what can happen after a physio becomes positive. During the day, we tried to make promises several times to reduce the stress of the players.

Following the cancellation of the fifth match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement that both the boards would work towards rescheduling the match at other times.

Harrison said the proposed match would be a one-Test match rather than a decisive one for the series. The Indian team is currently leading the series 2-1.

Asked by Sky Sports if the match would be the decisive Test of the series, Harrison said, “No, I think it will be the only Test match.” We have been given some other options, maybe they need to be considered.

“Right now we are trying to find a chance to play a Test match against India at this ground, try to work on it. This may be the only good news today.

If it is a Test series, India will be considered the winner of the series against England as they are currently leading 2-1. However, it has not yet received official confirmation.

The canceled Test match could be played in July next year when India tour England for a limited overs series.