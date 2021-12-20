COVID-19 cases still rising in NJ as Gov. Phil Murphy weighs next steps against the omicron variant



TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) — For the sixth straight day on Monday, New Jersey reported more than 6,000 positive COVID cases.

The state only had 6 days total last winter with more than 6,000 positive cases.

“We are seeing significant increase in cases right now. Yesterday we had the highest number of positive pcr cases, 6,533, that we have seen since January 2021. This surge is most likely due to delta and omicron variants. With cases rising and holiday gatherings and travel, we want everyone to protect themselves,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

Another 11 confirmed deaths were reported on Monday. Hospitalizations have more than doubled since last month but remains more than half what it was last December.

Officials continue to stress that vaccinations and boosters offer the best protection against serious illness.

“Quite frankly, with what we know about the omicron variant, if it is time for your booster, get it now,” Governor Murphy said.

Demand for testing is also up ahead of the holiday, Murphy said more than 100 free and public sites are available throughout the state.

At the drive-thru #CovidTesting site in Paramus, NJ the line wraps around and out to the street. They ran out of testing supplies before 11a. Line is moving again now. These folks have been waiting more than an hour. pic.twitter.com/wBywduCAtp — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 20, 2021

“Please this week before the holiday, stay home if you are sick and get tested before any holiday gatherings, especially if you have any potential exposure,” Persichilli said.

The number of cases in schools are also going up.

To find a testing site near you, please visit: http://covid19.nj.gov/freetest.

Free at-at home, saliva-based tests are also available. Visit nj.gov/health for more information.

“We have seen a number of spikes in the latest reporting period in the number of outbreaks traced to direct in school transmission,” Murphy said.

The state will be trying out a ‘test to stay’ program in schools early next year, allowing students who are close contacts to stay in school by testing negative.

“We are working with the school nurses. We have developed a proposal for a pilot. We are looking at that for the restart after the holiday break,” Persichilli said.

State health officials have pointed to the highly transmissible delta and omicron variants, indoor gatherings, holiday travel and waning immunity as fueling the rise in cases.

A small percentage of omicron cases have been detected in New Jersey, though Murphy said it is likely more prevalent in the region. In its latest modeling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron makes up 13% of COVID-19 cases in the New York and New Jersey area, the highest in the nation.

On Sunday night, Senator Cory Booker, who is vaccinated, says he tested positive for the virus.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Booker in a statement.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question