COVID-19 Center Of Excellence Opens In Bushwick

COVID-19 Center Of Excellence Opens In Bushwick
COVID-19 Center Of Excellence Opens In Bushwick – Gadget Clock

COVID-19 Center Of Excellence Opens In Bushwick – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A third COVID-19 Center of Excellence has opened in Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams, local leaders and health and hospital officials cut the ribbon Friday morning at the new center in Bushwick.

It’s one of three opened in the last six months, all in communities of color hit hard by the pandemic.

Adams says COVID exposed health inequities across the five boroughs and his administration plans to close the gap.

“What we want to do here in Brooklyn in strengthen our long-term approach to health care with a holistic approach. We are going to serve the whole community and the whole body,” he said.

In addition to specialized services to support people recovering from COVID, the center will also include pediatric, mental health and primary care services for Brooklyn residents.

