COVID-19 Deaths: How nominees can claim Rs 2 lakh under PMJJBY, details of registration, eligibility and steps



(*2*)

The lethal Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc and has adversely impacted our regular ongoing lives with many individuals dropping their family members. The well being bills and excessive price of survival have as soon as once more highlighted the significance of a life insurance coverage coverage so that folks can have monetary assist within the face of any premature deaths.

Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY) is a ray of hope for individuals who have misplaced their relations to COVID-19 and makes them eligible for Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage quantity. The coverage is run by Life Insurance coverage Company of India (LIC) and different insurance coverage firms and is renewable on a yearly foundation.

Who’s eligible for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)?

If an individual who has succumbed to Covid-19 purchased PMJJBY within the monetary yr 2020-21, his nominee/inheritor can apply for a claim.

Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna has a one-year insurance coverage time period coverage stretching from June 1 to Could 31 and covers life insurance coverage cowl for demise as a consequence of any purpose (together with COVID), together with murders and suicides.

Launched on Could 9, 2015, this insurance coverage scheme affords Rs 2 lakh time period insurance coverage cowl to financial institution holders aged between 18 to 50 years (life cowl as much as 55 years) and the annual payable premium is Rs 330 if signed up between June and August.

The eligibility of the scheme will not be legitimate if the age restrict is 55 or as a result of closure of a checking account or as a consequence of lack of stability. People who exit the scheme have the choice to re-join it by paying the annual premium and submitting a declaration of good well being.

READ MORE | Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA): All you’ll want to know

How can the nominee claim insurance coverage under PMJJBY?

Step 1: The nominee should contact the financial institution the place the member is roofed by Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. A member’s demise certificates is critical to claim the insurance coverage quantity.

Step 2: All of the vital paperwork like claim kind, refund receipt, discharge receipt from the financial institution and different designated sources have to be stored prepared by the nominee. Essential paperwork additionally embody designated web sites, like branches of insurance coverage undertakings, hospitals, main healthcare facilities, insurance coverage firms and others.

Step 3: The nominee should guarantee that the involved insurance coverage firms should assure that varieties in any respect locations can be found.

Step 4: The duly stuffed out claim kind, a receipt for discharge, demise certificates together with a photocopy of the nominee’s canceled checking account and all of the related financial institution details have to be despatched to the financial institution.

Step 5: The nominee should additionally be sure that banks test that each one the claims varieties and the required fields, and the nominee’s data from the paperwork are correctly stuffed out and accessible to them.

Step 6: The banks should ahead all of the duly accomplished claims to the insurance coverage firm inside 30 days from the submission date.

How to register for PMJJBY?

The method of registering for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana is a simple and easy activity and is managed by LIC and different non-public insurance coverage firms.

If the nominee’s checking account is linked with the insurance coverage corporations, one can contact their respective bankers for the registration course of. If an individual has a couple of checking account at one financial institution or one other, then she or he can not avail of the scheme.

When can you purchase the coverage?

A person can purchase the coverage any time of the yr however the premium payable might range based on the date of enrollment. The premium is paid on a pro-rata foundation and this got here into pressure within the w.e.f. coverage yr 2018-19.

If one has enrolled throughout the months of June, July and August, an annual premium of Rs 330 is payable. An quantity of Rs 258 might be payable if the enrollment takes place in September, October and November. If enrolment is finished in December, January and February, Rs 170 is the payable quantity.

For the months of March, April and Could, a quarterly premium of Rs 86 is payable. The total yr’s premium of Rs 330 can be payable on the time of renewal under the scheme.