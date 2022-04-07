COVID-19 home tests have more shelf-life than you think: report



According to a recent report in the New York Times, don’t drop your home COVID-19 tests because it says it’s expired.

Although test kits use the same technology to detect fragments of viral proteins called antigens, their expiration dates may differ because of how they are regulated – not because of the underlying differences between the tests, says Dr. Michael Mina, an expert at Home. -Test Technology and Chief Science Officer of eMed, a healthcare company that provides home test kits.

When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates a product, it sometimes allows manufacturers to “quick date” where it accelerates simulated conditions to determine how long a product lasts, says Mara Aspin, a biomedical diagnostic expert at Arizona State University. On the board of, a company that quickly tests COVID-19.

He noted that this process enables manufacturers to quickly learn in a few weeks’ weather that any product can be finished in a matter of months or years, but for home-test-19 test-makers, the FDA has to study them in real-time, so The process takes longer. According to the report.

“When [COVID-19] The test is new, it has a validity of six months, ”Mina added.

“But once you’re six months old, the FDA can raise it. It’s happening a lot, which is very confusing.”

So a home-test kit that may initially have an expiration date of six months may get an extension to use it because it knows more stability test data.

An FDA spokesman told the Times to go online for any questions about home test expiration dates. Here And for antigen testing Here To find out if the shelf life has been extended to review the regulatory documents for that particular test for molecular testing.

But according to the Times, going through FDA documents online is a confusing and time consuming process.

Although health experts do not want to recommend the use of expired tests, they do not want the best tests to be wasted. The following is a more reasonable approach according to the news outlet.

Keep the test at room temperature in a dry state, making sure it does not freeze or come in contact with heat, so that the accuracy of the test is not affected.

If you plan to order a free government test, the best time to do this before the summer starts is to avoid sitting in a heated truck for long periods of time.

When shopping for a home test, look for ones that have a long shelf life.

And if you use home tests soon, be sure to use the expired ones first, but if you use one that has just expired, follow the instructions carefully and make sure that the control line is now visible, which is a test one. Signs. Still working.

“The reality is that these tests are very, very stable,” Mina said. “My expectation is that most of them, if not all of them, will eventually have an expiration date of at least two years. If the control line is seen and it is between 18 and 24 months from the date of manufacture, you should assume the test is working.”