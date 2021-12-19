COVID-19: How does this pandemic spread through the air? COVID-19: How the disease moves through the air – COVID-19: How does this pandemic spread through the air?

The increasing number of infected is a matter of concern due to the rapid spread of Omicron form. Now it has become even more important that we use all available means to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Since the outbreak of the novel corona virus SARS-CoV-2, it has become common to see people wearing masks around the world. We are studying whether the mask is effective or not. Our goal is to find out how the virus spreads through the air, so that we can better understand the risk of airborne infection. We are exploring whether masks can help control the number of droplets exhaled in the air and reduce infections.

What we know so far: When we talk, cough or breathe, air moves out of our lungs through our mouth and nose – in the process this air collects respiratory fluid from the lungs, throat and mouth to form droplets. and these droplets are released into the air. Oral activities such as singing and coughing, which use more energy, release more droplets into the air. Most droplets are smaller than five microns (a micron is one-thousandth of a millimeter) – we call these aerosols. Anything larger than this is called a droplet and it can be as big as 100 microns. These aerosols can remain in the air for hours and pose a serious risk of infection.

Masks disrupt viral particlesDue to variation in viral load between people, it is challenging to accurately measure the benefits of masks. Wearing a mask reduces the amount of virus released by an infected person, but how much it helps depends on how much virus is being released.

There is no conclusive evidence that the mask is effective. While we don’t know the exact number of infections caused by wearing masks, we do know that masks will certainly block some of the aerosols and droplets containing the virus – and thereby reduce the number of infections. will help.

(The authors are respectively Associate Professor in Environmental Engineering at UCL, Senior Lecturer at the University of Sheffield and Associate Professor in the University of Nottingham’s Department of Architecture and the Built Environment.)