Health

COVID-19 infection causes mental health issues, eating disorders: studies

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
COVID-19 infection causes mental health issues, eating disorders: studies
Written by admin
COVID-19 infection causes mental health issues, eating disorders: studies

COVID-19 infection causes mental health issues, eating disorders: studies

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Coronavirus is causing mental health problems in patients, new research has found.

In a large study published Wednesday in The BMJ Journal, researchers in St. Louis analyzed records from 153,848 people from the Veterans Health Administration system.

The study included only individuals who had no mental health diagnosis or treatment for at least two years prior to infection, and among participants in the integrated study who survived the first 30 days of SARS-CoV-2 infection and were divided into two control groups.

Antihistamines may help resolve long covids, the report suggests

Control groups included a contemporary and epidemiological historical group without any evidence of infection from the virus.

People with Covid-19 had a 39% higher risk of developing a depressive disorder and a 35% higher risk of developing an anxiety disorder in the months following the infection.

That group was 38% more likely to be diagnosed with stress and adjustment disorders and 41% more likely to be diagnosed with sleep disorders.

A sad young woman

A sad young woman
(Credit: iStock)

Covid-19 patients are 60% more likely to have neurological problems and 34% more likely to develop opioid use disorders.

More than 18% of COVID-19 patients received a diagnosis or prescription for neuropsychiatric problems the following year.

“The risk of mental health disorders in the Covid-19 group was consistently higher in those who were not hospitalized versus those who were not hospitalized for seasonal influenza than those who were infected with Covid-19, those who were infected with Covid-19. Hospitalization vs. hospitalization for any other reason, “the author writes.

READ Also  COVID-19 infected men three times more likely to need intensive care than women

Kovid-19 epidemic could lead to increased incidence of ‘broken heart’ syndrome: researchers

However, studies have found that between 4.4% and 5.6% of people are diagnosed with depression, anxiety or stress and cognitive disorders.

Their average age in the study was 61, of which 90% were males.

The study’s author, Dr. Ziad Al-Ali, head of research and development at VA St. Louis Healthcare Systems and a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Washington, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that there were enough female participants to draw the same. Conclusion

“We need to get them the treatment they need so that it does not become a bigger crisis,” he told the publication. “Just because of the enormity of covid in the United States, the numbers here really represent millions.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic covid or post-covid conditions occur four or more weeks after the first infection.

The agency said some of the symptoms included difficulty breathing, cerebral palsy, joint or muscle pain, sleep problems, mood swings, changes in the menstrual cycle and changes in smell or taste.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the epidemic has severely hampered or shut down critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide, with 72% of adolescents losing mental health services between June and August 2020.

A recent study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health looking at hospital admissions for eating disorders at Boston Children’s Hospital found that the prevalence of such disorders increased for age groups.

READ Also  India fast-tracks EUA for foreign-produced COVID vaccines amid spike in cases: A look at all the options

According to GlobalData, epidemiologists expect that the prevalent cases of binge-eating disorder diagnosed in 12 months will likely exceed current forecast estimates in the next five years.

#COVID19 #infection #mental #health #issues #eating #disorders #studies

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty to Role in Opioid Crisis

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment