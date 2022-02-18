COVID-19 infection causes mental health issues, eating disorders: studies



Coronavirus is causing mental health problems in patients, new research has found.

In a large study published Wednesday in The BMJ Journal, researchers in St. Louis analyzed records from 153,848 people from the Veterans Health Administration system.

The study included only individuals who had no mental health diagnosis or treatment for at least two years prior to infection, and among participants in the integrated study who survived the first 30 days of SARS-CoV-2 infection and were divided into two control groups.

Control groups included a contemporary and epidemiological historical group without any evidence of infection from the virus.

People with Covid-19 had a 39% higher risk of developing a depressive disorder and a 35% higher risk of developing an anxiety disorder in the months following the infection.

That group was 38% more likely to be diagnosed with stress and adjustment disorders and 41% more likely to be diagnosed with sleep disorders.

Covid-19 patients are 60% more likely to have neurological problems and 34% more likely to develop opioid use disorders.

More than 18% of COVID-19 patients received a diagnosis or prescription for neuropsychiatric problems the following year.

“The risk of mental health disorders in the Covid-19 group was consistently higher in those who were not hospitalized versus those who were not hospitalized for seasonal influenza than those who were infected with Covid-19, those who were infected with Covid-19. Hospitalization vs. hospitalization for any other reason, “the author writes.

However, studies have found that between 4.4% and 5.6% of people are diagnosed with depression, anxiety or stress and cognitive disorders.

Their average age in the study was 61, of which 90% were males.

The study’s author, Dr. Ziad Al-Ali, head of research and development at VA St. Louis Healthcare Systems and a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Washington, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that there were enough female participants to draw the same. Conclusion

“We need to get them the treatment they need so that it does not become a bigger crisis,” he told the publication. “Just because of the enormity of covid in the United States, the numbers here really represent millions.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic covid or post-covid conditions occur four or more weeks after the first infection.

The agency said some of the symptoms included difficulty breathing, cerebral palsy, joint or muscle pain, sleep problems, mood swings, changes in the menstrual cycle and changes in smell or taste.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the epidemic has severely hampered or shut down critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide, with 72% of adolescents losing mental health services between June and August 2020.

A recent study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health looking at hospital admissions for eating disorders at Boston Children’s Hospital found that the prevalence of such disorders increased for age groups.

According to GlobalData, epidemiologists expect that the prevalent cases of binge-eating disorder diagnosed in 12 months will likely exceed current forecast estimates in the next five years.