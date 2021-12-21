covid 19 latest update in india, Omicron origin may have an HIV connection

The HIV connection of Omicron, the new variant of Corona, which became a second name in fear around the world, has come to the fore. Through this latest revelation, experts have said big things not only about Omicron but also about the new Covid 19 variants to be born in the coming times.

A woman was getting Covid-19 positive again and again. According to the BBC report, she kept coming back Covid-19 positive for 8 consecutive months, not two or four times. The corona virus was genetically shifted (mutated) 30 times in this woman’s body. Later, the woman was found infected with the Omicron variant of Corona, which was already an HIV patient. Another similar case was found in South Africa. Based on these cases, South African researchers are claiming a connection of Omicron with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

According to the BBC report, there are many solid grounds behind this theory of Omicron being born from HIV. According to the report, although the first case of the Omicron variant of the corona virus was found in Africa in November 2021, researchers claim that it was born much earlier. They have also expressed the possibility of it being originated from some other country, but so far South Africa researchers have cracked its genome first, so Omicron’s origin can be considered as this country.

Professor Tulio di Oliveria, who led the team that first discovered Omicron, said that many more such cases have been found in other countries of the world, which number between 10 and 15.

The most surprising thing the researchers said about Omicron and HIV is that it is quite possible that the Omicron variant may have originated within an HIV patient. This is because the immunity of HIV patients is very weak and the corona virus can remain in the body of such a patient for a long time. The longer the corona virus remains in a patient’s body, the more likely it is to mutate.

Professor Tulio di Oliveria said, ‘It seems quite impossible that but there is a possibility that people around the world whose immunity is very weak, they can be the biggest source of new variants of corona. ‘

Salim Karim, former chairman and HIV expert of the advisory committee set up by the South African government to deal with Covid-19, said, ‘Immuno-suppressed patients with a weak immune system are the biggest sources of new variants of corona. Maybe, but it hasn’t been proven yet, we’ve seen five different variants from four different continents, so the people who are criticizing Africa for the birth of Omicron are not true.

Omicron’s connection to HIV is being talked about in the same way that a UK cancer patient was believed to be the origin of the alpha variant of Covid-19. Mark Mendelson, from a hospital in Cape Town, said South Africa has a large number of people living with diabetes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, tuberculosis and obesity. The immunity of people suffering from all these diseases becomes very weak.

About 8 million people in South Africa are suffering from HIV. Not only this, 30 percent of these 8 million HIV positives are those who have not received antiretroviral therapy. This therapy helps in repairing the immune system of the HIV patient. The same thing indicates danger, because if the immune system is week then the Korana virus replicates and after replicating, the possibility of its re-production increases. Be it Omicron or Delta, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, they are all born in this way. Overall, in one line, now the human body has become a lab of corona virus, due to which many new corona variants have been born so far. Even though experts are making new claims about where and how new variants of the corona virus are being produced, but what was the real origin of SARS-CoV-2? China’s Wuhan lab or bats or something is still a puzzle.