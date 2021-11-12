Covid-19 Misinformation Goes Unchecked on Radio and Podcasts

“We see many public radio stations doing amazing local work to broadcast good health information,” he said. Loviglio, a media professor, said. “On the other hand, you see most AM radio dials and their podcast episodes being the wild west of the airwaves.”

iHeart – which owns more than 860 radio stations, publishes more than 600 podcasts and runs a huge online archive of audio programs – has rules on their platforms for podcasters that prohibit them from making hateful, Nazi propaganda or defamatory statements. It does not say whether it contained a false statement about Covid-19 or vaccination efforts.

Apple’s Content Guidelines for Podcasts prohibit “content that may cause harmful or dangerous consequences or obscene or unwanted content.” Apple did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Spotify, which claims to have 299 million monthly listeners on its podcast platform, restricts hate speech in its guidelines. In response to the inquiry, the company said in a written statement that it “prohibits content that promotes dangerous false or dangerous fraudulent material about Covid-19, which may cause offline harm and / or pose a direct threat to public health.” The company added that it has removed content that violates its policies. But part of Mr Diong’s conversation with Mr Rohrer was still available via Spotify.

Don Ostroff, Spotify’s content and advertising business officer, said at a conference last month that the company was making “extremely aggressive moves” to invest more in content control. “There is a difference between the content we create and the content we license and the content on the platform,” she said. We will not allow infringing or misleading content in any way. “

The audio industry has not been scrutinized like the big social media companies, whose officials have been questioned at the congressional hearing about the role of platforms in spreading false or misleading information.

Over the past year, social media giants have tried to stop the flow of false news related to the epidemic. In September, YouTube announced that it was blocking the accounts of several key anti-vaccine activists. It removes or emphasizes misinformation or material that seems close to it. Late last year, Twitter announced that it would remove posts and ads with false claims about coronavirus vaccines. Facebook followed suit in February, saying it would remove false claims about vaccines.