Covid-19 Misinformation Goes Unchecked on Radio and Podcasts
In a recent episode of his podcast, Rick Wiles, a pastor and self-described “citizen reporter,” reaffirmed the conspiracy theory: the Covid-19 vaccine was a product of “the world’s worst cable cable.” In the history of mankind.
“It’s an egg that becomes a synthetic parasite and grows in your body,” Mr Wiles said in his October 13 episode. “It’s like a sci-fi nightmare, and it’s happening right in front of you.”
Mr. Wiles belongs to a group of hosts who have made false or misleading statements about Covid-19 and its effective treatment. Like most of them, he has access to his audience as his program appears on platforms provided by large media corporations.
Min. Viles’ podcast is available via iHeart Media, an audio company based in San Antonio that reaches nine out of 10 Americans every month. Spotify and Apple are other major companies that provide important audio platforms for hosts who have shared similar opinions with their listeners about Covid-19 and vaccination efforts, or guests in their shows who have promoted such ideas.
Scientific studies have shown that vaccines will protect people from long-term coronavirus and significantly reduce the spread of Covid-19. The global death toll from Covid-19 is over 5 million – and at a time when more than 40 percent of Americans are not fully vaccinated – iHeart, Spotify, Apple and many smaller audio companies have done little to curb radio hosting. Podcasters talk about viruses and vaccination efforts.
“There’s really no curb on that,” said Jason Loviglio, associate professor of media and communication studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “There is no real mechanism for boycotting advertisers and pushing corporate executives who say we need a culture change.”
Officials in the audio industry appear less than their counterparts on social media to try to check dangerous speech. TruNews, a conservative Christian media outlet founded by Mr. Wiles, which is owned by former President Donald J. The phrase “Jew Coup” used to describe attempts to impeach Trump has been banned by YouTube. Its podcast is available on iHeart.
When asked about his false statements about the Covid-19 vaccine, Mr. Wiles described his efforts to alleviate the epidemic as “global communism.” “If Needle wins the Nazi, freedom is gone for generations, maybe forever,” he said in an email.
Radio shows and podcasts are well-received, especially among young people: A recent survey by the consulting firm National Research Group found that 60 percent of listeners under the age of 40 receive their news primarily through audio, a form of media they call. Trust more than print or video.
Evelyn Duke, a senior research fellow at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said: “People develop a really close relationship with podcasts. “It’s a parasitic medium. There is something about sound that humans really care about. “
Daytona Beach, Fla. The talk radio host Mark Bernier, whose program is available for download or streaming on iHeart and Apple’s digital platforms, was one of the talk radio hosts who died of covid-19 complications after voicing anti-vaccination views. The event made these deaths national news and sparked a flurry of commentary on social media. Less attention-grabbing is the industry that helped them reach the audience.
On a June episode, Mr. Bernier, referring to non-vaccinated people, said: “I am one of them. Judge me if you want. ” The following month, he cited baseless claims that “45,000 people have died as a result of vaccination.” In his last Twitter post, on July 30, Mr. Bernier accused the government of “acting like a Nazi” to promote the Covid-19 vaccine.
Jimmy DeYoung Sr., whose show was available on iHeart, Apple and Spotify, died of covid-19 complications after his show became a platform for making false or misleading statements about vaccines. One of his frequent visitors was Sam Rohrer, a former Pennsylvania state representative who compared the Covid-19 vaccine advertisement to a Nazi tactic and made false statements. “It’s not a vaccine by definition,” Mr Roher said in an April issue. “It’s a permanent change in my immune system, created by God to handle things that come my way.” Mr De Young thanked his guests for their “insight”. Mr. De Young died four months later.
Buck Sexton, host of a program syndicated by Premier Networks, a subsidiary of iHeart, recently theorized that large-scale Covid-19 vaccination could lead to mutations in the virus into more dangerous strains. He made the suggestion while attending the second premiere network show, “The Jesse Kelly Show”.
This theory seems to be rooted in a 2015 paper on vaccines against chicken pox called Marek Disease. Its author, Andrew Reed, a professor of biology and entomology at Penn State University, said his research had been “misinterpreted” by anti-vaccine activists. He added that the Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the incidence of infection, while the Marek vaccine is still capable of transmitting the disease to infected chickens. Mr. Sexton did not respond to a request for comment.
“We see many public radio stations doing amazing local work to broadcast good health information,” he said. Loviglio, a media professor, said. “On the other hand, you see most AM radio dials and their podcast episodes being the wild west of the airwaves.”
iHeart – which owns more than 860 radio stations, publishes more than 600 podcasts and runs a huge online archive of audio programs – has rules on their platforms for podcasters that prohibit them from making hateful, Nazi propaganda or defamatory statements. It does not say whether it contained a false statement about Covid-19 or vaccination efforts.
Apple’s Content Guidelines for Podcasts prohibit “content that may cause harmful or dangerous consequences or obscene or unwanted content.” Apple did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
Spotify, which claims to have 299 million monthly listeners on its podcast platform, restricts hate speech in its guidelines. In response to the inquiry, the company said in a written statement that it “prohibits content that promotes dangerous false or dangerous fraudulent material about Covid-19, which may cause offline harm and / or pose a direct threat to public health.” The company added that it has removed content that violates its policies. But part of Mr Diong’s conversation with Mr Rohrer was still available via Spotify.
Don Ostroff, Spotify’s content and advertising business officer, said at a conference last month that the company was making “extremely aggressive moves” to invest more in content control. “There is a difference between the content we create and the content we license and the content on the platform,” she said. We will not allow infringing or misleading content in any way. “
The audio industry has not been scrutinized like the big social media companies, whose officials have been questioned at the congressional hearing about the role of platforms in spreading false or misleading information.
Over the past year, social media giants have tried to stop the flow of false news related to the epidemic. In September, YouTube announced that it was blocking the accounts of several key anti-vaccine activists. It removes or emphasizes misinformation or material that seems close to it. Late last year, Twitter announced that it would remove posts and ads with false claims about coronavirus vaccines. Facebook followed suit in February, saying it would remove false claims about vaccines.
Sylvia Chan-Olmstad, a media professor at the University of Florida, says podcasts can be more effective at spreading misinformation than social media. “People who go on podcasts have a more active engagement,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘Hey, I went to Facebook and I scrolled and saw this misinformation.’ The more likely you are to be involved, the more likely you are to be interested in this host, the more actively you search for this person and listen to what he or she has to say. “
Former head of MTV and AOL, iHeart CEO Robert W. According to Pitman, audio media has become more popular during the epidemic. At a recent media industry conference, he noted a change in listening habits over the past 20 months: . There are two: radio and now podcasting. “
The Federal Communications Commission, which licenses companies using public airwaves, monitors radio operators, but not podcasts or online audio, which do not use public airwaves.
The FCC is prohibited from violating the right to freedom of speech of American citizens. When it takes action against a media company over its programming, it responds to complaints about content that is generally considered obscene or indecent, such as in 2015 when the Virginia Television Station was fined for a newscast that featured a pornographic film star.
In a statement, an FCC spokesman said the agency “reviews all complaints and determines what action to take in accordance with the constitution and the law.” It added that the main responsibility for what was broadcast rested with the radio station owners, stating that “broadcast licensees have a duty to act in the public interest.”
The world of talk radio and podcasting is huge, and anti-vaccination is a small part of it. iHeart offers a series of educational podcasts about Covid-19 vaccines, and Spotify has created a hub for podcasts about Covid-19 from news outlets, including ABC and Bloomberg.
There has been at least one change in hosts who were once suspicious of the epidemic and efforts have been made to prevent it. Bill Cunningham, who owns a radio show in Cincinnati that is syndicated via iHeart’s Premier Network and is available on Apple, claimed early in the epidemic that the Covid-19 was overgrown. By describing his decision to vaccinate and encouraging his audience to do the same, he improved his approach to broadcast this year.
Recently, he expressed interest in getting a booster shot and mentioned that he has picked up a new nickname: “The Vaccinator.”
