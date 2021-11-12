Covid-19 Misinformation Goes Unchecked on Radio and Podcasts



Evelyn Duke, a senior research fellow at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said: “People develop a really close relationship with podcasts. “It’s a parasitic medium. There is something about sound that humans really care about. “

Daytona Beach, Fla. The talk radio host Mark Bernier, whose program is available for download or streaming on iHeart and Apple’s digital platforms, was one of the talk radio hosts who died of covid-19 complications after voicing anti-vaccination views. The event made these deaths national news and sparked a flurry of commentary on social media. Less attention-grabbing is the industry that helped them reach the audience.

On a June episode, Mr. Bernier, referring to non-vaccinated people, said: “I am one of them. Judge me if you want. ” The following month, he cited baseless claims that “45,000 people have died as a result of vaccination.” In his last Twitter post, on July 30, Mr. Bernier accused the government of “acting like a Nazi” to promote the Covid-19 vaccine.

Jimmy DeYoung Sr., whose show was available on iHeart, Apple and Spotify, died of covid-19 complications after his show became a platform for making false or misleading statements about vaccines. One of his frequent visitors was Sam Rohrer, a former Pennsylvania state representative who compared the Covid-19 vaccine advertisement to a Nazi tactic and made false statements. “It’s not a vaccine by definition,” Mr Roher said in an April issue. “It’s a permanent change in my immune system, created by God to handle things that come my way.” Mr De Young thanked his guests for their “insight”. Mr. De Young died four months later.

Updated November 12, 2021, 1:36 p.m. ET

Buck Sexton, host of a program syndicated by Premier Networks, a subsidiary of iHeart, recently theorized that large-scale Covid-19 vaccination could lead to mutations in the virus into more dangerous strains. He made the suggestion while attending the second premiere network show, “The Jesse Kelly Show”.

This theory seems to be rooted in a 2015 paper on vaccines against chicken pox called Marek Disease. Its author, Andrew Reed, a professor of biology and entomology at Penn State University, said his research had been “misinterpreted” by anti-vaccine activists. He added that the Covid-19 vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the incidence of infection, while the Marek vaccine is still capable of transmitting the disease to infected chickens. Mr. Sexton did not respond to a request for comment.

“We see many public radio stations doing amazing local work to broadcast good health information,” he said. Loviglio, a media professor, said. “On the other hand, you see most AM radio dials and their podcast episodes being the wild west of the airwaves.”