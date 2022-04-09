COVID-19 pandemic far from over, large outbreaks in Asia warns UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The corona virus crisis is not over yet. UN Chief Antonio Guterres has warned the world amid fears of a fourth wave in India. He has said that 15 lakh cases of corona are coming every day. Large numbers of patients are being found in Asia, while a new wave is spreading across Europe.

In a video message ‘One World Protected-Break Covid Now’ at the Gavi Kovax Advance Market Commitment Summit-2022 on Friday (April 8, 2022), the UN Secretary-General said, “This meeting is important to remind us that the COVID The -19 pandemic is not over yet. On an average 15 lakh new cases are being reported daily. A large number of patients are being found in Asia. A new wave is spreading across Europe.”

According to him, some countries are recording the highest death rates since the start of the pandemic. According to Guterres, “The Omicron variant of the corona took everyone by surprise and it is a reminder of how quickly the virus can mutate and spread in the absence of high vaccination rates.”

The UN Secretary-General lamented that some high-income countries are preparing to give their citizens a second booster dose, while one-third of the global population has not even started to be vaccinated. He added, “This is a cruel truth of our unequal world. It is also becoming the main reason for the existence of new forms, more deaths… and increasing economic troubles for human society.”

Guterres said – the question of ‘when’ should arise, not ‘if’ regarding the knock of the next variant. He said, “We are far from the target of immunizing 70 per cent of the population of every country by the middle of this year. The new pattern coming out on an average every four months is a reminder of how important the deadline is to adhere to.”

Guterres’s comments come at a time when, on average, a new form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has emerged every four months. He appealed to governments and pharmaceutical companies to work together to make the vaccine accessible to everyone, everywhere.

The WHO’s weekly infection report (released this week) reported more than 9 million new cases and more than 26,000 deaths in its six regions. The number of new weekly cases and deaths from all regions indicated a declining trend. Globally, till April 3, more than 489 million cases have been registered and more than 6 million deaths have been reported.

Where most cases and where most deaths?: Talking about the countries, South Korea (2,058,375 new cases, a decline of 16 percent), Germany (1,371,270 new cases, a decrease of 13 percent), France (959,084 new cases, an increase of 13 percent), Vietnam (796,725) New cases, a decline of 29 per cent) and Italy (486,695 new cases, a decline of three per cent) were reported.

Talking about deaths, America (4,435 deaths, a drop of 10 percent), Russia (2,357 deaths, a decline of 18 percent), South Korea (2,336 deaths, a 5 percent drop), Germany (1,592 deaths, a 5 percent increase) ) and Brazil (1,436 deaths, a decline of 19 percent).

83 more deaths in a day in India: After 1,150 new cases of Kovid-19 in India in a day, the number of people infected with corona in the country so far increased to 4,30,34,217, while the number of treated patients decreased to 11,365. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry till 8 am on Saturday, the death toll has increased to 5,21,656 after 83 more cases of death due to infection were reported in the country.

At the same time, the number of patients under treatment for Kovid-19 has come down to 11,365, which is 0.03 percent of the total cases. In the last 24 hours, there was a decrease of 127 in the number of patients under treatment. The national recovery rate of patients is 98.76 percent. The daily rate of infection is 0.25 percent and the weekly rate is 0.23 percent. So far, a total of 4,25,01,196 people have become infection free in the country and the death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.21 percent. At the same time, more than 185.55 crore doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination campaign.