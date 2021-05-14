COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi down to 12%, 8,500 new cases recorded today, says Arvind Kejriwal-India News , GadgetClock

COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi down to 12%, 8,500 new cases recorded right this moment, says Arvind Kejriwal-India News , GadgetClock



The Delhi chief minister added that the state govt may also bear the price of schooling and upbringing of the kids orphaned by the pandemic

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated the Delhi authorities will prolong monetary assist to households which have misplaced their incomes members to the coronavirus and likewise bear the price of schooling and upbringing of youngsters orphaned by the pandemic.

He stated in the previous 24 hours, Delhi has recorded round 8,500 cases as in opposition to over 28,000 cases on 20 April and that the positivity rate has come down to 12 p.c as in opposition to 36 p.c on 22 April.

However the battle in opposition to the coronavirus has not ended and there’s no room for leniency, the chief minister stated in a web-based briefing.

“I do know many kids who’ve misplaced each their mother and father. I need to inform them that I’m nonetheless there. Don’t contemplate your self an orphan. The federal government will handle their research and upbringing,” Kejriwal stated.

ऐसे कई बच्चे जिनके माता पिता दोनो चल बसे, उन बच्चों की पढ़ाई और परवरिश का सारा खर्चा दिल्ली सरकार उठाएगी। जिन बुजुर्गों ने अपने घर के युवाओं को खो दिया उनका ख्याल दिल्ली सरकार रखेगी। pic.twitter.com/z267zl5fhE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2021

“I do know aged residents who’ve misplaced their kids. They relied on their earnings. I need to inform them that their son (Kejriwal) is alive. The federal government will assist all such households who’ve misplaced their incomes members,” the chief minister stated.

Kejriwal stated that such households might be given monetary help however they want care and affection too.

“They want empathy. It’s my request to all of the neighbours and the family members of such households to handle them. These households are going through nice challenges. Give them love. The 2-crore individuals of Delhi, we’re a household. In these instances of despair, we’d like to assist one another. On the event of the pageant of Eid, I pray for the well being and happiness of all,” he stated.

The chief minister stated that the decrease positivity rate signifies that a lesser variety of individuals are falling in poor health in Delhi. The variety of individuals admitted at hospitals has additionally diminished, he stated.

“Up to now 10 days, the variety of sufferers in hospitals of Delhi has diminished by greater than 3,000 sufferers. Which signifies that 3,000 beds have change into empty. Now, there is no such thing as a drawback being confronted to get beds in hospitals, but one factor to be noticed is that the ICU (intensive care unit) beds are nonetheless full,” Kejriwal stated.

Whereas stressing that even until now ICU beds in hospitals of Delhi are nearly full, he stated that 1,200 new ICU beds have been ready and are actually prepared to be utilised by Friday or Saturday.

Kejriwal thanked the individuals of Delhi for following lockdown restrictions. There was a decline in cases due to the contribution of each particular person in Delhi, he stated.

“We imposed a really strict lockdown in Delhi, however the individuals of Delhi supplied their full help in the identical. Everybody adhered to the lockdown fully,” the chief minister stated.

“At this time everyone seems to be speaking about how the individuals of Delhi managed to scale back the variety of coronavirus cases. This has been potential solely due to the disciplined behaviour of the individuals of Delhi. However the battle will not be gained but. The battle is but to end. Even now 8,500 cases have come up. This has to be diminished to zero. We’ve got to finish coronavirus totally,” he stated.

Kejriwal cautioned Delhiites in opposition to any laxity and stated that “if we don’t take precautions, the cases will enhance once more”.

“…Due to this fact not at all, we are able to let unfastened. The lockdown has to be adhered to strictly and will make use of all of the methods to guarantee safety from the coronavirus . The Delhi authorities can be not leaving any scope in its preparations,” he added.

The federal government is making ready extra oxygen beds, shopping for 1000’s of oxygen cylinders, putting in new ICU beds, in order that in case the coronavirus cases enhance, the nationwide capital is absolutely ready, the chief minister stated.

Delhi had reported 10,489 new cases and 308 extra fatalities on Thursday whereas the positivity rate stood at 14.24 p.c, in accordance to the well being division stated.